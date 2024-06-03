Want to know where to watch Euro 2024 in London? Course you do.

This summer’s European Championship is almost here, as football fans get set for a month-long feast of football. England will head to Germany as one of the favourites to lift the Henri Delaunay Cup after their heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat to Italy in the final of Euro 2020 at Wembley.

If you haven't got tickets, however, that's OK – often the best atmosphere comes from staying home anyway.

If you’re not one of the lucky fans heading over to Germany to cheer on your team, you'll know from years gone by that the next best thing is to pile into a pub and watch the action with your fellow supporters. Pubs, bars and pop-up venues will all be getting into the spirit of the occasion.

The World Cup in Qatar meant that we never really got to congregate in London for the action. There's going to be a festival atmosphere across the capital, with Baddiel and Skinner blaring out of speakers, St. George's crosses in cars and England shirts on show. Let's just hope we have the weather for it, eh?

At FourFourTwo, we've got the ultimate guide of the best places across London to catch the football, as the nation gears up for yet another attempt to end all those years of hurt. Going to Germany for the action? Well, our Berlin-based Ed McCambridge has the lowdown on the best places to be in Germany while the tournament is taking place over there – and even if you're just watching on TV, we can help you with our full guide of how to watch Euro 2024 from home. We've got you covered.

Where to watch Euro 2024 in London

Angel

Northwood

Northwood, London (Image credit: Northwood London)

Islington’s Northwood prides itself as a ‘unique destination for unrivalled sport viewing’ and offers giant screens, a booming sound system and an outdoor terrace.

Address: Northwood, 30 Parkfield Street, Angel Central, London, N1 0PZ

Visit the site

Bank

Goldwood Sports Pub and Kitchen

Situated in Bank, Goldwood is a specialist sports pub and has 20 screens and a state-of-the-art sound system.

Address: Goldwood Sports Pub and Kitchen, 30-32 Old Jewry, London, EC2R 8DQ

Visit the site

Barnet

Queens Arms

The Queens Arms, Barnet (Image credit: The Queens Arms, Barnet)

Situated in Barnet’s town centre, The Queens Arms offers locally brewed real ale and pub grub, and shows all major sporting events, including Euro 2024.

Address: Queens Arms, 26 Old Cross, Hertfordshire, SG14 1RD

Visit the site

Bethnal Green

Zebrano

Zebrano, Soho (Image credit: Zebrano, Soho)

Situated in the heart of Soho, Zebrano is a cocktail bar, night club and restaurant that also has a big screen to watch the action this summer.

Address: Zebrano, Bethnal Green Road, London, E1 6GY

Visit the site

Clapham

Clapham North

Clapham North (Image credit: Clapham North)

Clapham North is one of the area’s top places to watch football and will be offering special packages this summer with multiple screens to watch all the action.

Address: Clapham North, 409 Clapham Road, London, SW9 9BT

Visit the site

Fulham

The Kings Arms

King's Arms, Fulham (Image credit: King's Arms, Fulham)

If you’re near Putney Bridge, The Kings Arms has a ‘relaxed’ atmosphere to watch the action, and is dog friendly with an outside courtyard.

Address: The Kings Arms, 425 New Kings Road, Fulham, London, SW6 4RN

Visit the site

Hammersmith

Belushi's, Hammersmith

Belushi's, Hammersmith (Image credit: Belushi's, Hammersmith)

Belushi’s in Hammersmith boasts two huge projectors and London’s first stadium-style seating to take in the action, alongside a range of food and drink from an international menu.

Address: Belushi's Hammersmith, Hammersmith Broadway, London, W6 7AB

Visit the site

Kennington

The Pilgrim

The Pilgrim, Kennington (Image credit: The Pilgrim)

The Pilgrim offers indoor and outdoor spaces, a happy hour every day and plenty of screens to watch the action.

Address: The Pilgrim, 247 Kennington Lane, London, SE11 5QU

Visit the site

Richmond

The Railway Tavern

Railway Tavern (Image credit: Railway Tavern)

If you happen to be near the home of English rugby union in Twickenham, The Railway Tavern is a traditional pub to head for to get your Euro 2024 fix.

Address: The Railway Tavern, 28-29 The Quadrant, Richmond, Surrey, TW9 1DN

Visit the site

Shepherds Bush

Belushi's, Shepherds Bush

Belushi's, Shepherd's Bush (Image credit: Belushi's, Shepherd's Bush)

Situated near Westfield in Shepherds Bush, Belushi’s prides itself on having ‘the best atmosphere outside the stadium’, offering food, drink and a range of deals.

Address: Belushi's, Shepherds Bush, 13–15 Shepherd’s Bush Green, London, W12 8PH

Visit the site

The Pavilion, Shepherds Bush

Pavilion pub (Image credit: Pavilion pub)

The Pavilion in Shepherds Bush is a dog-friendly pub that offers food and walk-ins are welcome, although bookings are recommended.

Address: The Pavilion, Wood Lane, Shepherds Bush, Greater London, W12 0HQ

Visit the site

Spitalfields

The Loft

The Loft, Old Spitalfields Market (Image credit: The Loft)

Nestled on the mezzanine in East London’s Old Spitalfields Market, is on hand to provide fans with the ultimate free viewing experience with their giant screen, showcasing every single game throughout the whole tournament.

Conveniently located under the iconic Victorian roof, viewers can watch their team come rain or shine, all while fuelling up with a classic club sandwich or beef burger from the £10 lunch menu (12pm-4pm) for daytime games, or from Wednesday to Sunday, grab one of the iconic Loft pizzas, using locally sourced ingredients only.

Address: The Loft, Old Spitalfields Market, SP1B, London E1 6AA

Visit the site

Stratford

Aspers Casino, Westfield Stratford City

Aspers Casino (Image credit: Aspers Casino)

Situated at Westfield Stratford City and with excellent transport links, Aspers Casino has restaurants, bars, shuffleboard and plenty of screens to watch the action on.

Address: Aspers Casino Westfield Stratford City, 312 The Loft, Montfichet Road, Olympic Park, London, E20 1ET

Visit the site

Wembley

Boxpark, Wembley

Boxpark Wembley (Image credit: Rob Pinney/Getty Images)

Boxpark has become one of the capital’s iconic football-watching venues over the past few tournaments, with the Wembley venue just a stone’s throw from the spiritual home of the Three Lions.

Address: Boxpark Wembley, Olympic Way, Wembley, London, HA9 0JT

Visit the site

