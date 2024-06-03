‘That was never happening’ Harry Kane’s cheeky touchline request that made Gareth Southgate smile as England dispatched Bosnia in their penultimate Euro 2024 friendly

England’s 3-0 victory was secured without any injury scares, but Southgate has a job on his hands to keep everyone happy

England Manager Gareth Southgate with Harry Kane after the international friendly match between England and Bosnia & Herzegovina at St James' Park on June 3, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Job done: England Manager Gareth Southgate with Harry Kane after the international friendly against Bosnia & Herzegovina (Image credit: Getty Images)

Harry Kane is itching to get his summer England campaign going. While he impatiently waited to enter the Three Lion’s first Euro 2024 warm-up game as a substitute, just after the hour mark, the referee was instructed to check with the VAR for a penalty. 

“Kane was trying to get on to take it [the penalty] by the way, but that was never happening,” smiled England boss Gareth Southgate after the game. Meanwhile, Cole Palmer stood with the ball tucked under his arm, protecting the Gallowgate End penalty spot, totally oblivious that Kane was trying to steal the spot kick opportunity from him.

Palmer’s characteristically cool penalty, and his second half performance in general, are what broke the deadlock and paved the way for England to eventually show their superiority against a Bosnia side ranked 74th in the world.

