‘That was never happening’ Harry Kane’s cheeky touchline request that made Gareth Southgate smile as England dispatched Bosnia in their penultimate Euro 2024 friendly

Harry Kane is itching to get his summer England campaign going. While he impatiently waited to enter the Three Lion’s first Euro 2024 warm-up game as a substitute, just after the hour mark, the referee was instructed to check with the VAR for a penalty.

“Kane was trying to get on to take it [the penalty] by the way, but that was never happening,” smiled England boss Gareth Southgate after the game. Meanwhile, Cole Palmer stood with the ball tucked under his arm, protecting the Gallowgate End penalty spot, totally oblivious that Kane was trying to steal the spot kick opportunity from him.



Palmer’s characteristically cool penalty, and his second half performance in general, are what broke the deadlock and paved the way for England to eventually show their superiority against a Bosnia side ranked 74th in the world.

“We had to be vigilant in the way that we played,” said Southgate. “At half time we said we've just got to be patient and try to get the ball through into into Cole in particular a little bit earlier.”

“I think in the end, the scoreline reflected the performance, and that was fair. We've come through tonight without any physical issues, which was really, really important.”

England's startling line up pose for their team picture (Image credit: Getty Images)

Southgate brought five substitutes on after Palmer celebrated his opening goal and admitted he’s “spinning a lot of plates” as he attempts to get minutes into players who need them. Players like Kane, who tapped in England’s third goal with a minute of normal time to go. His 62nd in an England shirt.



Kane had words of encouragement for fellow substitute and England debutant Adam Wharton as the pair waited to join the game on the touchline. Southgate seems equally encouraged by what the 20-year-old Crystal Palace midfielder has shown during his maiden squad call-up.

“The biggest thing for us is that ability to see a picture and play forward early," he said of Wharton. "That sounds really simple. But that hasn't been too simple for us over seven, eight years.

“I think the other players have recognised his quality. Whenever we call a new player in [to the squad] they think we haven't got a clue what we're doing. But then they work with these youngsters and they go, ‘Oh, okay. Now we see why.' We obviously watch them far more than everybody else. I think he [Wharton] showed that in the little cameo today.”



Between Palmer’s penalty, and Kane’s tap in, was a wonderfully technical finish from Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold who volleyed a deep cross out of the sky and low into the bottom corner. Wearing the No.8, Alexander-Arnold spent the first hour of the game in central midfield, the position, he told FourFourTwo in March, that he sees his future as an England player in. Southgate isn't quite so committal.

Cole Palmer cooly dispatches a penalty for England, his first senior international goal (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I think in a game like tonight we felt there was going to be more space where his quality at full back could help us. That's something, against a wing back system, that could definitely be helpful [at Euro 2024].

“In midfield he's still really learning and discovering the role. So it's a position that at times is going to be different for him, but again, you saw moments of quality in his passing. Both [positions] are are really good options for us."



Whittling this squad from 33 down to just 26 is a daunting task, but Southgate has one more game on Friday night at Wembley vs Iceland to look for clues.

“We're still discussing that as a staff in terms of Friday [when he is set to make his decision]. We have three players who report tomorrow when we get down to London.

“Friday, becomes an important exercise for us. I'll work that through with the staff over the next few days and we'll decide what what we think is the best way of doing that." [cutting the squad]

