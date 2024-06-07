Where to watch Euro 2024 in Manchester
FourFourTwo looks at where to watch Euro 2024 in Manchester, with the best pubs, bars and venues to take in this summer's action
Want to know where to watch Euro 2024 in Manchester? Course you do.
Fans from all around the UK will be piling into pubs and beer gardens bidding to cheer home the Three Lions this summer, as Gareth Southgate's men attempt to end 58 years of hurt in Germany at Euro 2024.
Heavily tipped as the current tournament favourites, England kick-off their campaign against Serbia on June 16, before facing Denmark on June 20 and Slovenia just five days later.
With Manchester home to 2.8million people, chances are plenty will be aiming to watch England from inside a bar, with the north-west offering up some great services during the month-long tournament.
If you haven't got tickets, we've got you covered. We have guides on the best places to be in Germany, where to watch in London and how to watch Euro 2024 from home
And of course, we've got the ultimate guide to the best places across the city of Manchester to catch the football – courtesy of Manchester-based Matty Holt. So why not check out some of our recommendations for a boisterous atmosphere?
We've got you covered for sure...
Where to watch Euro 2024 in Manchester this summer: 1. The Lawn Club
Situated in the city centre and the popular hub of Spinningfields, The Lawn Club offers a vibrant atmosphere with boss indoor and outdoor seating. A huge screen has just been erected at the rear of the premises too as they gear up to welcome hundreds of football fans across the summer.
For more information, click here.
2. Diecast
Following a successful launch at Mayfield Depot in 2022, Diecast returns to host indoor Fanzones for England fans wishing to cheer on the Three Lions. Tickets start at just £11 and you can expect pre and post-match entertainment with DJs, hosts, quizzes, special guests, competitions and more.
For more information, click here:
3. The Oasthouse
Hailed as one of Manchester's best for summer vibes, The Oasthouse is once again in the heart of the city centre and will show Euro 2024 to fans on both its indoor and outdoor screens. All games will have live music on before or after and tickets are required to attend.
For more information, click here:
4. Gorilla
Located near Oxford Road train station, Gorilla in Manchester is a long-standing music venue that is also set to host punters in time for Euro 2024. Don't expect the same level of atmosphere seen at some of the gigs, but tickets are well-priced for you and your mates to join in the fun.
For more information, click here:
5. The Blues Kitchen
Another vibrant music space, The Blues Kitchen usually offers belting weekend tunes and live sounds for all to enjoy. But the impressive Concert Hall will screen all of England’s knockout games and you can expect good food alongside supporters cheering Gareth Southgate's men on.
For more information, click here.
6. Black Cat Club
One for all you cool cats - if you can pardon the pun - Black Cat Club on Brown Street is Manchester's newest sports bar and it's impressive folk around the city. Space for a social work drink, Euro 2024 will be shown and you can show off to your mates with this new pad that has just opened its doors.
For more information, click here.
