Which football team does Liz Truss support?

Liz Truss has been elected by Conservative members as the new Tory leader – and therefore prime minister.

And while there are plenty of topics it's important we know what she thinks on – from energy prices and the cost of living to the war in Ukraine – one issue stands above them all: who does she support, exactly?

Truss says she is a fan of Norwich City, near her Norfolk South constituency, and has been spotted at Carrow Road on occasion. She freely admits that her support for the Canaries has come since she became a Norfolk MP in 2010.

Unsurprisingly, the MP is an England fan, and represented the government in the royal box at Wembley for the Women's Euro 2022 final, watching England beat Germany 2-1.

She grew up in Leeds, and clearly knows a bit of Leeds United history too, namechecking legendary manager Don Revie during a Conservative leadership debate in Yorkshire.

"Since I lived in Yorkshire, I've relocated to Norfolk. And I'm afraid to say this at Elland Road, but I've become a supporter of Norwich City FC," she told the audience. "They're a fine family club, what can I say?"

She added: "I do want us to channel the spirit of Don Revie, because we need to win."

Liz Truss admits to being a ⁦@NorwichCityFC⁩ supporter - but says the Conservatives need to channel the spirit of Don Revie to win the next election

So, what about Liz Truss's policy approaches to football? She was one of the first government voices to call for the 2022 Champions League final to be moved away from St Petersburg following Russia's invasion of Ukraine (opens in new tab) (it was eventually moved to Paris), and recent reports suggest she will veto a fan-led review into football's structures (opens in new tab).

She has also been a supporter of the introduction of safe standing, tweeting a photo of herself at a Norwich game in 2018, saying: "I support safe standing being allowed in the Championship and Premier League. More choice and better atmosphere for fans. Proud [Norwich City] have led the way on this."

I support safe standing being allowed in the Championship and Premier League. More choice and better atmosphere for fans. Proud @NorwichCityFC have led the way on this. #freetostand #ncfc

