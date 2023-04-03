Adam Sadler has been appointed the caretaker manager of Leicester City, after Brendan Rodgers left the club on Sunday following a poor run of results which left the Foxes in the Premier League relegation zone.

The English coach will take charge of Leicester's next fixture against Aston Villa at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday night, hoping for a positive result for his first game in charge.

Leicester haven't given a timeframe for how long Sadler will be in charge of the first-team, though it is expected the club will want to make an appointment as soon as possible in order to provide them with enough time to stave off any possibility of relegation.

But who is Adam Sadler? FourFourTwo finds out more about him below.

Who is Adam Sadler? Everything you need to know about the Leicester City caretaker manager

A former professional goalkeeper, Sadler had spells in the youth academies at Newcastle United, Manchester United and Barnsley, before joining Scottish side Gretna as a senior player. In August 2003, Blyth Spartans signed Sadler, though by this point he had already started coaching in Newcastle's academy.

By 2007, he coached full-time at Newcastle as a 27-year-old, and was appointed the reserve team manager. After 18 months in the role, Glenn Roeder enticed him to Norwich as assistant manager, though his time in East Anglia only lasted for six games before he returned to the North East.

Spells as assistant manager at Blyth Spartans, Northumbria and Gateshead followed, before Peter Reid offered him a role at Plymouth Argyle for the 2010/11 campaign. In August 2011, he became the Manchester City U18 coach, but after two years he left to join Ukrainian side Tavriya Simferopol.

In 2014, Sadler joined Leicester as a tactical analyst under Nigel Pearson, before becoming first-team coach under Claude Puel four years later. When the Frenchman was sacked in 2019, Leicester appointed Sadler and Mike Stowell as joint-caretaker managers for a game which they won 2-1 against Brighton.

Brendan Rodgers then joined, with Sadler returning to his previous coaching role at the Foxes. During that time, Sadler also joined Northern Ireland's coaching staff, acting as Ian Baraclough's assistant manager in conjunction with his coaching responsibilities at Leicester. He has stayed in the role at the national team as Michael O'Neill replaced Baraclough.

Sadler is now once again the caretaker manager for Leicester City, too. Among the bookmakers, Thomas Frank is the favourite to take over.