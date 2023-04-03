Leicester City next manager odds: Thomas Frank is favourite for the Foxes

Leicester City have split from Brendan Rodgers – and though the Northern Irishman leaves with the Foxes in the bottom three, he'll be a tough act to follow.

Rodgers got Leicester within a whisker of the top four twice on a considerably smaller budget than bigger sides and managed to win a first-ever FA Cup in his time at the King Power Stadium. While some will say that he should have gone much earlier, he's undoubtedly been a success in the east Midlands.

It leaves the favourites for the job with big boots to fill…

Leicester City next manager odds

1. Thomas Frank: 5/1

Brentford are on course for a top-half finish this season – and they don't owe all of it to Ivan Toney. Thomas Frank has done an incredible job at the Bees and is now rightly considered one of the best managers in the top flight.

The Dane played expansive football in the Championship, adapting his ideals in the top flight to become harder to break down and devastating in transition. After comfortably surviving the drop in Year One, Brentford have built on that to become a thorn in the side of big teams. Should Leicester look to him, he should at least make the defence a lot more compact and get more from set-pieces. Is he due a step up to a "bigger" club?

2. Ange Postecoglou: 17/2

Ange Postecoglou has impressed north of the border (Image credit: Craig Foy/SNS Group via Getty Images)

Brendan Rodgers went to Glasgow, swept all before him and returned to the Premier League for the Leicester job. Could the Foxes fish in the same pond for his successor?

Ange Postecoglou has earned plaudits a-plenty at Celtic and with some questioning whether he's due a step up, he seems like a good fit for Leicester's philosophy of wanting to play progressive football. He likely wouldn't be too expensive to release from his contract at Celtic Park – though might only be available this summer.

3. Rafa Benitez: 9/1

Rafa Benitez is being linked with a fifth Premier League stint (Image credit: Future)

Rafa Benitez was linked with a move to Nottingham Forest earlier on this season – now he's being linked with Leicester. He's not a firefighting manager of sorts but seems to have earned a reputation as a pragmatic, sensible organiser.

Rafa didn't particularly impress in his last stint in English football, getting sacked from a flagging Everton side last season (yes, it really was that recent). Still, he's a proven figure in this league and someone who would look to get Leicester to master the basics first, with the midfield in particular probably getting a shot in the arm. A short-term fix? Benitez doesn't really align with the philosophy of the club…

4. Marcelo Bielsa: 10/1

Marcelo Bielsa has been out of the game since leaving Leeds (Image credit: Getty)

Marcelo Bielsa has been linked with all kinds of jobs since leaving Leeds United – both Everton and Bournemouth have been rumoured to be interested in his services. Could he return to the Premier League with Leicester?

Bielsa isn't a survival specialist by any means – and usually takes a preseason to get his players up to speed. That in itself would make for a fascinating pairing, though there's plenty of talent across the Leicester squad for him to get his teeth stuck into. Again, perhaps an option to take over for next season.

5. Mauricio Pochettino: 10/1

Mauricio Pochettino is seemingly linked with everyone (Image credit: Getty)

Linked with jobs at Real Madrid and Chelsea, why would Mauricio Pochettino willingly join a relegation battle?

It might seem unlikely but there's plenty to like about the project at Leicester for Poch. He would have full control over the incomings and outgoings, there are much fewer egos and this is a squad that he can raze and rebuild as he sees fit. The Argentine was in his element at Tottenham doing just that – and Leicester can offer him the chance to do so again. If, of course, no one else hires him first…