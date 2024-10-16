Anthony Barry is set to join the England set up in the coming months

Former Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel is set to be appointed England manager following the resignation of Gareth Southgate this summer.

The German boss is the first non-English manager to take the job since Fabio Capello and will be tasked with following on from the fantastic work on and off the field from Southgate's eight-year tenure.

Tuchel looks set to bring Anthony Barry with him as his assistant manager, replacing Steve Holland in the highly coveted role, but who is Anthony Barry and why has Tuchel selected him as his right-hand man?

Who is Anthony Barry?

Tuchel arrives with plenty of excitement and expectation from fans

Barry is a former professional footballer who spent his career across the football league with a number of different clubs before taking up coaching post-retirement.

The English native has taken on a number of high-profile roles over his early career as a coach and is no stranger to the incoming England manager, working together twice previously.

Anthony Barry is no stranger to Thomas Tuchel

Liverpool-born Barry played as a midfielder throughout his career, featuring for a host of EFL clubs before retiring at Wrexham in 2017.

His first experience of coaching came at Wigan as assistant manager for three seasons alongside Paul Cook, helping the Latics to promotion in their debut season together before avoiding the drop the following season.

His obvious talent secured him a role at Chelsea in 2020 where he first met Thomas Tuchel, working alongside him as assistant manager as the Blues lifted the UEFA Champions League title in 2021 while simultaneously holding a role in the Irish national team set-up.

His international career developed further in 2022 when he spent time as assistant manager of Belgium under Roberto Martinez before following him to join Portugal's coaching team in 2023.

Tuchel and Barry were reunited last year at Bayern Munich, initially joining as a set-piece specialist before the pair confirmed their switch to the England national team set up to continue their remarkable story together.

Barry will start his new role on January 1st, 2025 and will be on the touchline for the first time in the new year as preparations for the 2026 World Cup begin to intensify.