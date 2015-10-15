Who should Kloppo keep and get rid of at Liverpool? YOU decide

Jurgen Klopp will have assessed his squad this week in his first training sessions at the Melwood training complex, and have the seeds of ideas about who might have a long-term future with him.

Who do you think he will keep and get rid of? Decide below using our interactive Liverpool squad selector that lets you shove players left (marked as... being not so good) or right (marked by a heart, for love).

Find out at the end how many people agree with you.