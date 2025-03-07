Why are there two Premier League games on TNT Sports this weekend?

TNT Sports subscribers will enjoy twice as much bang for their buck with a Premier League double bill this weekend.

Manchester City visit Nottingham Forest on Saturday lunchtime, and Wolves host Everton in an 8.00pm kick-off. Both games will be live on TNT Sports.

They will be shown on TNT Sports 1 and streamed via the Discovery+ app.

Why are there two games on TNT Sports this weekend?

Manchester City's visit to Nottingham Forest is one of two live games on TNT Sports on Saturday (Image credit: Getty Images)

TNT Sports have the rights to broadcast 52 matches under the current Premier League television deal, typically divided between some midweek coverage and the established TNT slot at 12.30pm on Saturdays.

The regular lunchtime kick-off on Saturday is a fascinating clash between third and fourth as Nottingham Forest welcome Man City to the City Ground.

Everton manager David Moyes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Subscribers to TNT Sports will also be treated to Wolves vs Everton at 8.00pm after it was selected by the broadcaster with both teams in apparent relegation trouble.

The two teams have since taken steps towards safety but the fixture has been moved away from its previous 3.00pm scheduling to the evening slot.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

8.00pm is the next available slot with 12.30pm already filled and Sky Sports owning the 5.30pm game.

Brentford and Aston Villa meet at the Gtech Community Stadium in Saturday’s Sky Sports game before TNT Sports take over again to conclude a bumper Saturday of live Premier League action.

TNT Sports have a bumper offering on Saturday (Image credit: Getty Images)

The current Premier League broadcast deal is split between Sky Sports (128 live matches), TNT Sports (52 matches) and Amazon Prime Video (20 matches).

From next season, Sky Sports will old four of the five packages sold in a new £6.7 billion deal and show a minimum of 215 matches, including all ten games on the final day of the season.

TNT Sports has retained its rights to 52 lives matches per season but Amazon will no longer have broadcast rights.

For the first time, all Premier League matches not played at 3.00pm on Saturday will be available to watch legally in the UK.