Why Thomas Tuchel's 'double six' approach is perfect for N'Golo Kanté at Chelsea

Ten games played in all competitions, zero games lost, two goals conceded. It has been quite the start for Thomas Tuchel, the latest manager to enter through Chelsea’s revolving door.

His style of high-pressing and attacking football has delighted Chelsea fans and given them hope for another top four finish, and the chance of successful Champions League and FA Cup runs.

This style of pressing has been seen in a formation that has been rare for the Premier League, the 3-4-2-1, which allows for Chelsea to drop into a back five when necessary, but also flood the wings on the attack.

But it is the centre of the pitch that has been particularly interesting, with Tuchel adopting what is known as the ‘double-six’. With the return of N'Golo Kanté to the side, Tuchel was excited to get to work with the player that he said he was "desperate" to have in his teams, and who he thinks fits the system perfectly.

The ‘double-six’ is pretty simple and nothing revolutionary. It involves two defensive midfielders breaking up the play and distributing the ball well to the attackers. They have to be composed, often being in tight situations and being forced to turn and play.

In terms of the 3-4-2-1 in particular, it gives the ability for the wingers to press high on the pitch, as one of the two No.6s can push wide when necessary, while also enabling greater control to be had in the middle of the pitch, as there is always an option for the back three to pass to when in possession.

In comparison to the ‘single-six’, the two in midfield are offered a lot more freedom to drive up the pitch. Kanté’s ball-carrying abilities had improved massively under Sarri, when he was deployed in a much more attacking role, and Tuchel is now able to utilise this in the ‘double-six’, where he is able to progress forward, break up the play higher up the pitch, and play the key pass.

This was evident in the recent game against Liverpool, where receiving the ball in his own half, Kanté turned and played a lofted through-ball down the left channel to Mount, who in turn buried the chance.

But it is ultimately Kanté’s versatility that will make this ‘double-six’ a success for the rest of the season. If paired with Jorginho, like in the Liverpool game, Kanté is deployed as the ball carrier and passer, still with all the attributes of a top quality defensive midfielder, while Jorginho sits slightly deeper.

On the other side, when Kanté plays with Kovacic, he takes on a much more defensive role, allowing Kovacic’s exceptional dribbling qualities to be utilised to the best of their ability.

In a recent interview, Tuchel said that the ‘double-six’ suits Kovacic best as well, saying that both he and Kanté "like to help each other, and love to run".

With Kanté rumoured to be leaving at the end of the season, however, Chelsea could look to bring in Frenkie De Jong or Declan Rice, two young midfielders who both display the energy and ability to break up the play like Kanté.

If however Tuchel shows that he wants to trust the youth in the team, Billy Gilmour is a clear successor to Kanté’s throne, having already shown what he can do under Lampard last season with his excellent ability on the ball and skill in shutting down opposition attacks.

Despite Kanté’s rumoured departure, that doesn’t stop the Chelsea train rolling on for the rest of the season. With his help, and the controlling ‘double-six’, Chelsea are the clear favourites to take the final top four place.

