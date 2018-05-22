Will Smith will perform the official 2018 World Cup song

The song, which is being produced by Diplo (famed for hits Lean On and Cold Water with his group Major Lazer) is set to be released on May 25, according to Billboard.

The official song is usually debuted for the first time live at one of the tournament's official ceremonies.

At the 2014 World Cup, Pitbull and Jennifer Lopez performed We Are One, while Shakira’s Waka Waka closed the 2010 competition in South Africa.

Smith has had nine UK top five hits - predominantly in the '90s - and had No.1s with Boom! Shake the Room (1993, with DJ Jazzy Jeff) and Men in Black (1997).

Colors, by Jason Derulo and Maluma, will be the World Cup's official anthem. But this Smith track will be the official song. Which is a thing, apparently.

Earlier this month, an FA spokesperson confirmed that there would be no official England song.

