Wolves vs Crystal Palace live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Wolves vs Crystal Palace live stream and match preview, Tuesday 25 April, 7.30pm BST

Wolves vs Crystal Palace live stream and match preview

Looking for a Wolves vs Crystal Palace live stream? We've got you covered. Wolves vs Crystal Palace is being shown in the UK by BT Sport. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Crystal Palace (opens in new tab) will be looking to make it four wins from five games under Roy Hodgson, who has lifted his boyhood club clear of the bottom three.

One more victory would probably be enough to secure Palace's place in the top flight, while Wolves (opens in new tab) are perhaps two triumphs away from booking their place in next season's Premier League.

Neither side won at the weekend, so both will be looking to collect three points at Molineux.

Kick-off is at 7.30pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Mario Lemina, Sasa Kalajdzic and Chiquinho remain sidelined for Wolves, who will hope to have Boubacar Toure available for selection.

Palace have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Tuesday's clash, but Wilfried Zaha, Nathaniel Clyne and Nathan Ferguson are still out.

Form

Wolves were beaten by Leicester (opens in new tab) last time out, but they won back-to-back matches before that defeat.

Palace have collected 10 points from a possible 12 under Hodgson, before whose arrival they had not won a game in 2023.

Referee

Robert Jones will be the referee for Wolves vs Crystal Palace.

Stadium

Wolves vs Crystal Palace will be played at the 32,050-capacity Molineux in Wolverhampton.

Kick-off and channel

Wolves vs Crystal Palace kick-off is at 7.30pm BST on Tuesday 25 April in the UK. The game is being shown in the UK by BT Sport (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.