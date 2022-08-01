Women's Euro 2022: Every England player to win the Golden Boot at a major tournament

England are Women's Euro 2022 champions! And, for the second successive edition of the tournament, the Golden Boot winner has come from the Lionesses' ranks. Here's who Beth Mead joins as the latest English top scorer at a major finals...

1986 World Cup: Gary Lineker

(Image credit: Bongarts/Getty Images)

Argentina (well, Diego Maradona) sent England packing in the quarter-finals in Mexico, but Gary Lineker didn't need any more games in order to become his country's very first major tournament Golden Boot winner.

The future Match of the Day anchor's hat-trick against Poland secured the Three Lions' passage to the last 16 – where he bagged a brace as Bobby Robson's side beat Paraguay. His sixth and final goal paled in comparison to Maradona's (in)famous brace earlier in the same game, but it ultimately secured him the prize.

Euro 96: Alan Shearer

(Image credit: Mark Leech/Offside via Getty Images)

They may have suffered semi-final penalty shootout heartbreak at their home Euros, but Terry Venables' Three Lions lit up the English summer of 1996 – with Alan Shearer leading the charge.

Still a Blackburn player at the time (the Premier League's all-time leading scorer would join Newcastle for a then world-record fee after the tournament), Shearer accounted for five of England's eight goals – opening the scoring in the famous 2-0 win over Scotland and bagging a brace in the 4-1 thrashing of the Netherlands.

Euro 2017: Jodie Taylor

(Image credit: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Jodie Taylor has only been to one Women's Euro – but she made sure to leave her mark, top-scoring with five goals in 2017, pipping Vivianne Miedema of winners the Netherlands to the Golden Boot.

Taylor got up and running in style with a hat-trick as England thumped Scotland 6-0 in their first group match, and also bagged the only goal of the game against France in the quarter-finals.

2018 World Cup: Harry Kane

(Image credit: Stefan Matzke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images)

England's best World Cup showing since Italia 90 was built on the goals of Harry Kane, who struck six times as Gareth Southgate's Three Lions reached the semi-finals in Russia.

Captain Kane ensured his country kicked off their tournament with a win by bagging a brace – including a 91st-minute winner – against Tunisia, before scoring two penalties in a 6-0 thrashing of Panama, then netting from the spot once more in that famous quarter-final victory over Colombia (where he also converted in the shootout).

Euro 2022: Beth Mead

(Image credit: Lynne Cameron - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

As the Lionesses made history by winning their first major tournament, Beth Mead equalled some by becoming the joint-highest scorer in a single Women's Euro with six goals.

Germany's Alexandra Popp also netted six times, but six assists saw the award go to Mead – who scored four of her six goals in England's opening two games, including a hat-trick in the sensational 8-0 demolition of Norway at Brighton's Amex Stadium (oh, and she only went and scooped Player of the Tournament as well).