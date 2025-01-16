Women's football transfer rumours: Who is set to move in the winter window?

Naomi Girma is one of the best players in the world right now

Women's football transfer rumours always have the mill running but even more so during a window.

The winter transfer window is now open across Europe, including the Women's Super League. The English top-flight's window opened on 1 January and closes on 31 January.

There are many stories swirling around different players but here are a few of the biggest so far.

Keira Walsh has won the Women's Champions League with Barcelona (Image credit: Getty Images)

Naomi Girma

The USA defender, who is ranked 29th on FourFourTwo's 50 best current players list, is a highly sought-after player this window. She has been linked with Chelsea with rumours heating up after captain Millie Bright hinted at the transfer.

Naomi Girma won Olympic gold in 2024 (Image credit: Brad Smith/ISI/Getty Images)

The move is one the Blues will need with central defender Kadeisha Buchanan on the sidelines with an ACL injury. Girma, who is in her final year of her contract with San Diego, has also been linked with eight-time Women's Champions League winners Lyon.

The French deadline day is the same as the WSL so the race is on for the signature

Marta

While Marta has bowed out of the international limelight, she wants to continue her club career for another few years. The 38-year-old is regarded as one of the best players to have ever graced the pitch and has just won the NWSL title with Orlando Pride.

It was thought clubs like Corinthians were interested in signing the Brazilian legend, who is ranked number one on FourFourTwo's list of the best 100 women's footballers ever.

Her contract expired at the end of the last NWSL season and the rumour mill was abuzz. But the rumours have stopped as she has confirmed her next move, an extension with her current club.

Keira Walsh

Lionesses star Keira Walsh, who won the Euros with England in 2022, currently plays for Barcelona and has won seven trophies with the team after signing for them in 2022.

The world-class midfielder is in the last season of her contract with the Spanish club and there has not been any whispers of her extending her time at the side. Of course, she could leave for free in the summer after adding more silverware to her collection but Barca may want to make a profit on the player.

When she signed almost three years ago Walsh was a record-breaking transfer. If Barca do want to sell her Arsenal and Chelsea are thought to be interested in the midfielder.