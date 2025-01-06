Women's football winter transfer window 2025: The biggest moves so far

The women's football winter transfer window officially opened across Europe on 1 January and there have already been some big moves across the continent.

The five biggest leagues across Europe have the month of January to reshuffle their squads in bids for silverware or survival.

Deadline days differ depending on the league. England's Women's Super League's deadline is the 31 January, as is France's Première Ligue, Spain's Liga F and Germany's Frauen Bundesliga. However, Italy's Serie A has a deadline day of 4 February. But who has moved clubs already? Here's all you need to know about the most significant signings so far.

Huge signings in winter transfer window

Martina Fernandez' parent club are Spanish giants Barcelona (Image credit: Florencia Tan Jun - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Julie Dufour: Paris FC to Angel City FC

The forward's move is a blow to Paris FC as she is in great form this season. Dufour, 23, has scored six goals and made five assists for the Première Ligue, who currently sit in third in the French top-flight and are seven points behind leaders Lyon.

Julie Dufour will now play in the NWSL (Image credit: Daniela Porcelli/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Dufour moved to National Women's Soccer League team Angel City FC, whose season does not start until March.

The deal for the French striker runs for three years but the transfer fee was not disclosed.

Dufour said when her signing was announced on 17 December: “I chose Angel City because their vision perfectly aligns with my ambitions. The club's commitment to empowering players and driving positive change in football deeply resonated with me. Being part of such a forward-thinking organisation is a natural step in my journey.

"Competing in the highly competitive NWSL will allow me to take my game to the next level and grow as a player. This move represents a chance to enrich my skills, broaden my football knowledge, and reach new heights in my career. I’m eager to embrace this challenge and start this exciting new chapter.”

Martina Fernandez: Barcelona to Everton

Everton had been struggling at the start of the WSL season and are currently ninth and four points from safety. The club needed some new recruits to add to the squad and the side's new ownership means they have secured some big names.

Among the strategic moves the Toffees have made so far is an astute signing from Barcelona. Defender Martina Fernandez has been loaned to Everton from the Women's Champions League holders.

Fernandez won the European title last season and has won six other trophies with the Spanish giant.

She told the club website: "I am so excited to be here and I cannot wait to play. I know Everton is a historic club and that the fans are very supportive so I cannot wait to meet them. They can expect hard work from me. I will give my everything on the pitch."

Elma Junttila Nelhage: Free transfer to Lyon

Swedish defender Elma Junttila Nelhage left Hacken in December on the conclusion of her contract. Rumours were swirling around where she would end up and it was confirmed on 3 January she had signed for eight-time Women's Champions League winners Lyon.

The 21-year-old, who gained Champions League experience earlier this season, is a promising talent and is now playing alongside some of the best players in the world at the French club.

She has signed a deal that runs until 2027 and it was reportedly worth 50,000 euros (£41,500).

Emilía Ásgeirsdóttir: Nordsjælland to RB Leipzig

The forward is a young talent which RB Leipzig see as an investment for the future. Emilía Ásgeirsdóttir, 19, has signed a contract which runs until 2028.

She scored seven goals and made one assist for Nordsjælland in their league season this campaign before making the switch.

Leipzig's head of women and girl's football Viola Odebrecht said of their new signing: "We are very happy that Emilía has chosen RB Leipzig. At just 19 years old, she already brings a lot of quality and has great potential for development. With her finishing ability, robustness and speed, she will strengthen our offense."

Michelle Ulbrich: Werder Bremen to Bayern Munich

Defenders seem hot property this window and Bayern Munich have got among the action as they have signed Michelle Ulbrich from Werder Bremen.

The deal is a loan which runs until the end of the season and the club say they needed to deepen their squad due to their fixture demand.

Bianca Rech, FC Bayern Women director said: "We're still in all competitions in the second half of the season and we wanted to add depth with a seasoned player. Michelle offers speed and physical presence, she's technically adept and her build-up play is very good.

"As well as that, she's a leader on the pitch and exudes a certain self-assurance. We're confident that she'll strengthen us for the second half of the season with very good input and quality."