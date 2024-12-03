Chelsea captain drops massive clue for HUGE signing for Blues

Chelsea captain Millie Bright dropped a huge hint about the possibility of USWNT defender Naomi Girma joining the Blues in the winter transfer window.

Bright approached Girma after England drew 0-0 with the US at Wembley last Friday. She hugged Girma and then pointed at the blue on the defender's shirt while laughing.

Chelsea teammate Lucy Bronze then joined the duo and hugged them both before Bright whispered something in Girma's ear.

Chelsea fans react to Girma interaction

Girma, 24, currently plays for National Women's Soccer League team San Diego Wave and the club is the only one she has played for in her senior career.

The US star, who won the Olympic gold medal at the Paris Games, is a centre-back which is a position Chelsea recently suffered an injury in.

Naomi Girma is one of the best players in the world right now (Image credit: Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Kadeisha Buchanan has been sidelined for a number of months after rupturing her ACL and so the Blues are in the market for a defender.

The club itself have not confirmed or hinted about Girma's arrival but fans went wild on social media after Girma's encounter with Bright.

One wrote: "Girma X Bright at CB Wowwww. Sonia Bringggggg."

Another posted: "Millie Bright told her this the blue that u will wear with Chelsea."

And a third added: "Chelsea girls talking with Girma and pointing at the blue on her shirt after last nights match, I’m taking it as confirmation. Sonia sign her and make her Chels please (I’m so delusional but I’m manifesting)."

If Chelsea do sign Girma it would be another landmark addition to the Women's Super League champions. In FourFourTwo's view it would be one of the Blues' best signings with Girma's signature one a lot of clubs would want.

Girma is one of the best defenders in the world and has more than proved her skills despite only playing in senior football for three seasons.

Millie Bright has potentially teased Chelsea's next buy (Image credit: Shane Anthony Sinclair - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Among her achievements was being the first defender to ever be named US player of the year.

Her prowess would only embolden an impressive Chelsea team this campaign.

The Blues are yet to lose a game, they sit top of the WSL table and are already through to the Women's Champions League knockout stage with two games to spare.