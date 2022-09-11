World Cup 2022: Who are likely to be the BBC presenters, pundits and commentators?

By Tom Hancock
published

The BBC's World Cup 2022 presenting, punditry and commentary line-ups are expected to feature plenty of familiar faces

Gary Lineker attends the Sun's Who Cares Wins Awards 2021 at The Roundhouse on September 14, 2021 in London, England.
BBC Sport presenter Gary Lineker (Image credit: Tim P. Whitby/WireImage via Getty Images)

During the World Cup 2022, the BBC will share UK broadcasting duties with ITV once again.

The first World Cup 2022 fixture shown on the BBC will be the opening match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador in Group A on Sunday, November 20.

That's when we should see Gary Lineker for the first time; the Match of the Day anchor has fronted the Beeb's coverage of every World Cup since 2002.

Guy Mowbray and Steve Wilson are the broadcaster's main commentators these days, with Jermaine Jenas and Martin Keown regulars on co-commentary.

Based on the BBC's team of presenters, pundits and commentators for the previous two major tournaments – last year's Euro 2020 and this summer's Euro 2022 – here's who FourFourTwo expects see and hear out in Qatar this winter:

Presenters

  • Gary Lineker
  • Mark Chapman
  • Gabby Logan

Pundits

  • Alan Shearer
  • Rio Ferdinand
  • Alex Scott
  • Micah Richards
  • Ashley Williams
  • Jurgen Klinsmann
  • Petr Cech
  • Eric Abidal
  • Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Commentators

  • Guy Mowbray
  • Steve Wilson
  • Robyn Cowen
  • Steve Bower
  • Jonathan Pearce
  • Vicki Sparks

Co-commentators

  • Jermaine Jenas
  • Martin Keown
  • Karen Carney
  • Dion Dublin
  • Danny Murphy
  • Robbie Savage
  • Nathan Blake
  • James Collins

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Hancock

Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...