World Cup 2022: Who are likely to be the BBC presenters, pundits and commentators?

During the World Cup 2022, the BBC will share UK broadcasting duties with ITV once again.

The first World Cup 2022 fixture shown on the BBC will be the opening match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador in Group A on Sunday, November 20.

That's when we should see Gary Lineker for the first time; the Match of the Day anchor has fronted the Beeb's coverage of every World Cup since 2002.

Guy Mowbray and Steve Wilson are the broadcaster's main commentators these days, with Jermaine Jenas and Martin Keown regulars on co-commentary.

Based on the BBC's team of presenters, pundits and commentators for the previous two major tournaments – last year's Euro 2020 and this summer's Euro 2022 – here's who FourFourTwo expects see and hear out in Qatar this winter:

Presenters

Gary Lineker

Mark Chapman

Gabby Logan

Pundits

Alan Shearer

Rio Ferdinand

Alex Scott

Micah Richards

Ashley Williams

Jurgen Klinsmann

Petr Cech

Eric Abidal

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Guy Mowbray

Steve Wilson

Robyn Cowen

Steve Bower

Jonathan Pearce

Vicki Sparks