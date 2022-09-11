World Cup 2022: Who are likely to be the ITV presenters, pundits and commentators?

During the World Cup 2022, ITV will share UK broadcasting duties with the BBC once again.

The first World Cup 2022 fixture shown on ITV will be Wales' Group B clash with the United States on Monday November 21.

That's when we should see Mark Pougatch for the first time; the 54-year-old has been ITV's main football presenter since 2015, heading up their coverage of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Sam Matterface is the broadcaster's main commentator, but we also expect to hear the inimitable voice of Clive Tyldesley – as well as co-commentary regulars Lee Dixon and Ally McCoist, among others.

We're still waiting on confirmation who will definitely be on ITV, just as we're waiting on BBC's World Cup 2022 presenters, pundits and commentators.

Based on the team of presenters, pundits and commentators for the previous major tournament ITV covered – last year's Euro 2020 – here's who we could see and hear out in Qatar this winter:

Presenters

Mark Pougatch

Seema Jaswal

Reshmin Chowdhury

Pundits

Ian Wright

Roy Keane

Gary Neville

Graeme Souness

Ashley Cole

Eni Aluko

Robert Earnshaw

Emma Hayes

Nigel de Jong

Andros Townsend

Sam Matterface

Clive Tyldesley

Seb Hutchinson

Joe Speight