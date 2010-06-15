World Cup Breakfast: Day 5

Orange juice, cornflakes and coffee? Pah - try access, insight and humour. Our World Cup Breakfast newsletter, delivered daily at 7.30am, will give you food for thought.

In this morning's edition:

* Brazil's secret World Cup dossier - exclusive

* Inside North Korea's "Hermit Kingdom"

* Our inside tip for the Golden Boot

* Day 4 round-up

* Golden Generations: forever tarnished?

* What gets Buffon up in the morning



Plus a daily competition, Draw Specialist,One To Watch and WAG.

Enjoy an online Breakfast here and sign up now if you haven't already done so...

More World Cup stuff: Features * Lists * Interviews

FFT.com: Features * News * Interviews * Home

Interact: Twitter * Facebook * Forum