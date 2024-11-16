World Cup-winning captains

Argentina and West Germany captains Diego Maradona and Lothar Matthaus during the coin toss ahead of the 1990 World Cup final.

Captaining a national team is an honour for any footballer, but also a great responsibility.

The skipper is often expected to be an extension of the coach on the pitch, inspiring those around him.

Leading out a team in a major tournament is an even greater privilege and an added responsibility. But if it goes to plan, the captain is the one who gets to lift the trophy before anyone else.

Here, a look at the captains who led their nation to World Cup glory in the men's game...

16. Philipp Lahm

Philipp Lahm lifts the World Cup trophy alongside his Germany team-mates after victory in the 2014 final against Argentina. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the finest full-backs of his generation, Philipp Lahm enjoyed a long and successful career at Bayern Munich, winning eight Bundesliga titles and the Champions League as part of a treble triumph in 2013.

A year later, Lahm captained Germany to World Cup glory in Brazil, following up an unbelievable 7-1 win over the hosts in the semi-finals with an extra-time victory against Argentina to claim the trophy.

15. Dunga

Dunga lifts the World Cup trophy after Brazil's World Cup final win over Italy on penalties in 1994. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Made a scapegoat by many in his homeland for Brazil's disappointing campaign at the 1990 World Cup, Dunga silenced his critics four years on by captaining the team to the title in the United States.

The defensive midfielder skippered Brazil to their first World Cup since 1970 and was captain again four years later as the South Americans lost in the final to hosts France.

14. Hugo Lloris

Hugo Lloris lifts the World Cup trophy as France celebrate their win over Croatia in the final in Moscow in july 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hugo Lloris won 145 caps for France and captained Les Bleus in two World Cup finals, winning the trophy in 2018 and losing out narrowly to Argentina in 2022.

Despite a mistake in the 2018 final which allowed Mario Mandžukić to score, Lloris helped France to a 4-2 win and the former Tottenham goalkeeper became the second Frenchman to captain a World Cup-winning team.

13. Fabio Cannavaro

Italy captain Fabio Cannavaro holds aloft the World Cup trophy as he and his team-mates celebrate victory on penalties against France in the 2006 final in Berlin. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fabio Cannavaro captained Italy to their 2006 World Cup win and the defender went on to win the Ballon d'Or later in the year.

One of the best centre-backs of his generation, Cannavaro won 136 caps for Italy and played for the likes of Parma, Inter, Juventus and Real Madrid in a successful club career.

12. Carlos Alberto

Brazil's 1970 World Cup-winning captain Carlos Alberto holds the trophy ahead of th 2014 World Cup in his homeland. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the great Brazilian attacking full-backs, Carlos Alberto captained his country to a third World Cup crown in 1970.

A key part of Brazil's best-ever team, Carlos Alberto got forward to finish a wonderful team move for the fourth goal in an impressive 4-1 win over Italy in the final at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca.

11. Obdulio Varela

Uruguay captain Obdulio Varela receives the World Cup trophy from Jules Rimet after the nation's shock win over Brazil at the Maracana in July 1950. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Obdulio Varela was a defensive midfielder or centre-back who captained Uruguay to victory over hosts Brazil in the decisive match at the 1950 World Cup.

Varela is credited with rousing his team-mates and defining the tactical plan for the famous win at Rio de Janeiro's Maracanã Stadium as the Celeste stunned the hosts and silenced a crowd of around 200,000 in a shock 2-1 win, with Brazil having only needed a draw to take the trophy. Nicknamed El Negro Jefe (the Black Chief), Varela is considered one of Uruguay's greatest sporting heroes.

10. Daniel Passarella

Argentina captain Daniel Passarella lifts the World Cup trophy in 1978. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the greatest defenders of all time and the only Argentine to have won the World Cup twice, Daniel Passarella captained the South Americans to the title on home soil in 1978.

Passarella was one of the standout performers as César Luis Menotti's side claimed the trophy, beating the Netherlands 3-1 after extra time in the final in Buenos Aires. Replaced as captain by Diego Maradona ahead of the 1986 World Cup, Passarella did not play a single minute in Mexico after he was laid low by a stomach problem and was a mere spectator as Argentina won the tournament for a second time.

9. Bobby Moore

England captain Bobby Moore holds the Jules Rimet trophy aloft after victory over West Germany in the 1966 World Cup final. (Image credit: Alamy)

Considered one of the greatest defenders of all time, Bobby Moore made close to 650 appearances for West Ham in 16 seasons at Upton Park.

The stylish centre-back captained England to World Cup glory on home soil at the 1966 tournament and lifted the trophy after a 4-2 extra-time win over West Germany at Wembley Stadium.

8. Dino Zoff

Italy captain Dino Zoff holds up the World Cup trophy after victory over West Germany in the 1982 final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The only Italian player to win a European Championship and a World Cup, DIno Zoff claimed those two titles 14 years apart – in 1968 and 1982.

The legendary goalkeeper was 40 years old as he captained Italy to their World Cup final win over West Germany in 1982 and retired from international football the following year.

7. Iker Casillas

Iker Casillas lifts the World Cup trophy as Spain celebrate their win in the final against the Netherlands in July 2010. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Iker Casillas captained Spain through their golden era between 2008 and 2012, winning back-to-back European Championships and a first-ever World Cup in 2010.

One of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, Casillas won 167 caps for Spain and kept over 100 clean sheets for La Roja. At club level, he played over 700 games for Real Madrid and was a three-time Champions League winner with Los Blancos.

6. Cafu

Brazil captain Cafu kisses the World Cup trophy after victory in the 2002 final against Germany. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cafu played in three consecutive World Cup finals for Brazil and was a winner in two of those – in 1994 and 2002.

Captain for Brazil's 2002 triumph, Cafu lifted the Brazilians' fifth trophy in the competition and the legendary right-back went on to win 142 caps for his country.

5. Didier Deschamps

Francee captain Didier Deschamps is embraced by Les Bleus legend Michel Platini after the side's World Cup final win over Brazil in the 1998 final at the Stade de France. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Didier Deschamps was not the most exciting player of his generation and the defensive midfielder was famously dismissed as a "water carrier" by former team-mate Éric Cantona.

But Deschamps was an extremely intelligent player and a great leader, captaining France to World Cup glory in 1998 and steering Les Bleus to a second title as coach 20 years later.

4. Lothar Matthäus

West Germany captain Lothar Matthaus holds the World Cup trophy after victory in the final against Argentina in the 1990 final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lothar Matthäus was one of the best players in the world in the later 1980s and early 1990s and the all-action midfielder was key in West Germany's World Cup win in 1990.

Matthaüs scored four goals en route to the title and drove his side forward in a series of dazzling displays which were vital as West Germany won the tournament, having lost in the previous two finals. Matthäus had been in both of those squads, but deservedly lifted the trophy at Italia 90.

3. Franz Beckenbauer

Franz Beckenbauer lifts the World Cup trophy after West Germany's win over the Netherlands in the 1974 final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Widely considered one of the greatest players of all time, Frank Beckenbauer was the first defender to win the Ballon d'Or.

Nicknamed Der Kaiser, Beckenbauer captained West Germany to the 1974 World Cup, having also featured in the team which lost to England in the 1966 final.

2. Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi lifts the World Cup trophy as Argentina's players celebrate victory in the final against France in Qatar in December 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi was not considered captain material by many early in his career, but became a great leader for Argentina and after a series of near misses at international level, led the South Americans to a number of top prizes later on.

The former Barcelona forward was instrumental as the Albiceleste won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, scoring seven goals en route to the title – including two, plus a converted penalty in the shootout, en route to victory over France in the final.

1. Diego Maradona

Diego Maradona kisses the World Cup trophy after Argentina's win over West Germany in the final in 1986. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There was no clear favourite to win the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, but Argentina had the best player in the world and one of the finest footballers in history.

Diego Maradona made the difference, scoring five times en route to the title in a series of match-winning performances – including his infamous Hand of God goal against England and a stunning second which saw him dribble from the halfway line in an effort described as the "Goal of the Century". Maradona didn't score in the final, but did set up the winner for Jorge Burruchaga.