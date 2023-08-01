Wycombe Wanderers season preview 2023/24: Will Wycombe be a play-off contender this campaign?

The Wycombe Wanderers season preview 2023/24 is one of pessimism, given that the club will be starting its first campaign without Gareth Ainsworth in a decade.

A season of transition? Perhaps – new boss Matt Bloomfield has a different style to Ainsworth, which will take time to implement at Wycombe Wanderers.

Nonetheless, the Chairboys will feel they can push for the League One play-offs once again if they add wisely to a strong core. They certainly have the know-how.

Wycombe Wanderers season preview 2023/24, the fan's view: Tom Hancock (@Tom_Hancock_)

Last season was anticlimactic in the end. I suppose that was to be expected after we lost the greatest manager in the club’s history and had a change in the dugout for the first time in more than a decade, but it was still quite a comedown from our previous two seasons at this level. Still, it was nice to know early on which division we’d be in for the following campaign...

The big talking point is the fact we’re starting a new season without Gareth Ainsworth. It’s very strange.

Fans think our owner has a tendency to over-promise, and Rob Couhig splits opinion more now than when he came in, but the majority back him.

Our key player will be goalkeeper Max Stryjek. ‘The Polecat’ has been a sensation between the sticks so far, and I get the feeling we’ll be under the cosh a lot more this year.

Goalkeeper Max Stryjek of Wycombe Wanderers will be key this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Look out for teenager Christie Ward, who’s already had some rave reviews, although we don’t have a large youth contingent due to being one of the few clubs in the 92 without an academy.

I won’t be happy unless we go on an exciting FA Cup run and get to host one of the Premier League big boys – it’s been too long!

The pantomime villain will be Bolton manager Ian Evatt. On last season’s evidence, he’s extremely easy to wind up by doing... nothing at all.

The opposition player I’d love here is Alfie May. If he loves having a blinder at Adams Park so much [scoring four goals there in 2022 and another one last term], he might as well do it for us.

Wycombe Wanderers manager Matt Bloomfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

The active player I’d love to have back is Eberechi Eze. Given the heights he’s reached since his loan spell with us, he’s the best player we’ve ever had.

The thing my club really gets right is its video and audio content – shoutout to Phil Catchpole, presenter and match commentator extraordinaire.

The fans’ opinion of the gaffer is that we’re still learning what he’s made of as a manager. Matt Bloomfield spent virtually his whole playing career here and is ‘Mr Wycombe’, but the jury is still out on him as a gaffer.

If he left, he should be replaced by Mr Blobby. Embrace the chaos.

We’ll finish 15th.

