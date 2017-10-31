Wycombe's 44-year-old manager Gareth Ainsworth names himself in matchday squad

The League Two club currently have eight players out injured, meaning their squad is looking a bit thin on the ground. So, not for the first time, Ainsworth has come out of retirement to help make up the numbers on the bench.

Ainsworth, who still actively plays Sunday League football to maintain his fitness, last played for Wycombe 14 months ago.

He helped inspire the Buckinghamshire club to a 3-0 victory over Northampton in the Checkatrade Trophy, bringing himself on as an 85th-minute substitute and even grabbing an assist for veteran striker Garry Thompson.

“Other than the start of last season, I can’t remember a time during my managerial career when we’ve had such a long injury list," Ainsworth told Wycombe's official website.

“We’ve had a busy October with that long trip to Carlisle and now another midweek game, and we need to make sure we don’t overwork the boys so there may be a few changes tonight. If it means that I need to pull the boots on again, then so be it.

“I keep myself fit and I join in with training from time to time, so I’ll be ready if required – but we’re going to Swindon looking for the win, and I’m confident the team I pick will be more than capable of doing just that.”

Are similar heroics in store on Tuesday night?

