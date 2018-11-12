Ferland Mendy News and Features
Latest about Ferland Mendy
7 intriguing transfers that have gone under the radar this summer
By Ethan Van Ristell
Transfer news There are always those moves you didn't even realise had happened until the opening day of the season. So here's our pick of the ones you may have missed…
Lyon put €55m price tag on left-back after Real Madrid's offer is rejected
By Billy Dunmore
Real Madrid Real Madrid's initial bid of around €30 million for Ferland Mandy has been rebuffed by Lyon.
