10 of football's weirdest postponements (ft. Pop Idol, sewers and a solar eclipse)

Confusion reigned before a 1963 La Liga clash between Real Betis and Valencia, when a less-than-satisfactory pre-game snack made both the referee and a linesman violently sick.

With the unfortunate duo returning to the sanctity of the changing room throne, the reserve officials were summoned. But the problems weren’t over yet: the replacements got stuck in traffic and couldn’t make it to the stadium, leading to the abandonment of the encounter.