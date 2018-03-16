The 10 most miraculous relegation escapes in English football

"It's my most calamitous day at Manchester City," admitted former Sky Blues man Dennis Tueart after seeing his team relegated to Division Two on the final day of the 1982-83 season following a 1-0 home defeat by Luton Town. "Maine Road was like a mausoleum, and the players were silent afterwards."

City's loss was newly promoted Luton's gain. Before their dramatic showdown, the mathematics were simple: win or draw, and favourites City were safe. Lose to the visitors, and they'd go down while David Pleat's team would survive.

In a tense and nervous encounter, City were unsure whether to grind out a point or kill off the Hatters. They did neither. With five minutes remaining, Luton's Yugoslav substitute Raddy Antic drove the ball home through a crowd of City players, and John Benson’s team were sunk.