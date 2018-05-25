10 players we’d LOVE to see in the Premier League in 2018-19

Belotti was linked with both Chelsea and Manchester United in summer 2017, but a move away from Torino never materialised. This has been a slightly tougher campaign for the striker, whose Serie A goal tally is down from 26 to 10 after an injury-hit season.

The man who has been likened to Christian Vieiri will still attract suitors, though, with Milan likely to renew their interest. The fact the 24-year-old still has his peak years ahead of him would no doubt appeal to Premier League clubs too.