10 Premier League players who NEED to leave before the deadline

Remember him? You’d be forgiven for the name being nothing more than a hazy memory, given the lack of impact that the Serbian has made at Anfield since his £20 million move from Benfica back in 2014. Yes, £20 million.

He's still only 24 and his contract is up in the summer, but he could do worse than leave earlier given that he's not played a single minute of senior football for the Reds since April 2015.

Markovic hasn't been part of the club's plans since then – loan spells at Fenerbahce, Sporting CP, Hull and Anderlecht have all come and gone since – and if he wants to resurrect a once-promising career, he won’t be doing it on Merseyside.