The 15 best Premier League signings of the summer

It took over £60m to bring Alisson to Anfield but, given how long the goalkeeping issue has plagued Liverpool, they can hardly be criticised for paying top dollar for one of the finest players in Europe. The Brazilian’s transition into English football might not be smooth, as goalkeepers do traditionally struggle with that adaption, but the theory is very sound indeed.

Jurgen Klopp now not only has far greater security at the base of his formation, but also – crucially – a far better standard of distribution too. Liverpool’s title hopes have improved significantly since they snapped up the Brazilian.