15 Champions League shocks that shook the world

They say there is nothing quite like Celtic Park on a Champions League night, but this performance produced the mother of all atmospheres as Neil Lennon’s side sent Lionel Messi & Co. packing.

Tony Watt’s now-legendary goal, which put the Bhoys 2-0 up, came between Victor Wanyama’s opener and a consolation from Barcelona’s Argentine wizard. The Spaniards went into the game having won the competition twice in the last four years, and with the likes of Messi, Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Alexis Sanchez in their line-up.

The result, achieved with only 16.4% possession, helped the Scots reach the last 16 – the last time they made it to the knockout stage – but their run was ended emphatically there by Juventus in a 5-0 aggregate defeat.