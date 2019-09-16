15 players we can't wait to watch in the Champions League group stage

Are Ajax capable of another run to the latter stages of the Champions League this term? Last year’s semi-finalists have lost major stars in Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt, but Dusan Tadic, Donny van de Beek and Hakim Ziyech are all still in Amsterdam, and an extremely interesting prospect has joined from Mexico.

Signed from America for €15m, the 21-year-old Alvarez is a vastly experienced player already, having started for the national team at the World Cup in Russia. Smart and versatile, the centre-back can play at right-back or even as a defensive midfielder.