The 20 highest Premier League appearance makers who failed to win Player of the Month

More than a hundred different mean have won the Premier League Player of the Month award since it came into being in August 1994; with six gongs to his name, Steven Gerrard has scooped the prize more often than anyone else. But there are plenty of superb footballers who were never once recognised by their peers at the end of the month.

In this slideshow, we count down the Premier League’s top 20 appearance makers who didn’t win a single Player of the Month award.