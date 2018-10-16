20 South American starlets who came to the Premier League...and disappeared without a trace

Calleri joined West Ham on loan from the peculiar Deportivo Maldonado, having scored 39 goals in 90 games in Argentina and Brazil. He added another for Argentina at the 2016 Olympics and was regarded as an inventive solution to West Ham’s striker problem.

The club’s owners had wasted millions on around 40 different forwards to no avail before Calleri’s arrival – and this proved no different.

Calleri scored just once in his first 10 appearances. He wanted to end his loan early in January, so Carlos Tevez was enlisted to give him a pep talk. Calleri agreed to stay, but the goals failed to materialise and after eight more appearances he was gone. Since then he’s popped up on loan in Spain at Las Palmas and Alaves.