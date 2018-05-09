The 28 best moments ever from the Football League play-offs
By Greg Lea
It's that time of year again. After each of the 72 Football League clubs completed 46 games in the regular season, there are still three promotion spots to be filled.
Fulham, Middlesbrough, Aston Villa, Derby, Shrewsbury, Rotherham, Scunthorpe, Charlton, Exeter, Notts County, Coventry and Lincoln will all be hoping to earn promotion to either the Premier League, Championship or League One in the coming weeks, while neutrals will be holding out for the type of drama and excitement covered in this slideshow...
The never-ending story
Charlton vs Leeds, 1987
First-Second Division play-off final replay
“It was nearly mid-summer. We were sick of the sight of each other,” chuckles Peter Shirtliff, whose goals maintained Charlton’s top-flight status – the first two years of the play-offs featured one drop-dodger alongside three promotion hopefuls - and consigned Leeds to another season of misery in the second tier.
It was the third time the teams had met in a week, after cancelling each other out over two legs at Selhurst Park and Elland Road. But the replay at Birmingham’s St Andrews would be winner takes all – although for Charlton their 2-1 extra-time victory meant nothing sexier than maintaining the top-flight status they'd only reclaimed the previous season after three decades down the divisions.
Shots silence Wolves
Wolves vs Aldershot, 1987
Third-Fourth Division play-off final
It should have been a mismatch, but unbelievably Aldershot handed out a thorough beating to bottom-tier big guns Wolves, winning both legs to secure a famous 3-0 aggregate triumph.
In truth, they'd already beaten some famous old Wanderers who had fallen on hard times but would eventually bounce back to the Premier: in the semi-final, they'd overcome third-tier Bolton to dump them in the bottom division for the only time in their history. By summer 1989 Aldershot were back in the Fourth en route to administration, Bolton were back in the Third en route to the top flight, and Wolves had won back-to-back championships.
I predict a riot
Chelsea vs Middlesbrough, 1988
First-Second Division play-off final
This would be the second and last time a team from the top division would have to enter the play-offs to avoid the drop – and for good reason. “It was the most poisonous atmosphere I’ve ever seen,” says Eric Paylor, senior football reporter at Middlesbrough’s Evening Gazette.
After a 2-1 aggregate defeat left Chelsea relegated, the major issue facing Boro fans was survival of a very different kind to that which the Blues had failed to achieve. “At the final whistle the Shed End just emptied and ran towards the Boro fans,” says Paylor. “If they had got over the fence there would have been casualties.”
30-second warning
Newcastle vs Sunderland, 1990
Second Division play-off semi-final, second leg
“We were concerned they’d try to get it abandoned,” recalled Sunderland’s Gary Owers, who was wearing the dangerous colours of red and white inside the cauldron of hate that was St James’ Park on a late May evening in 1990.
Sunderland had taken a 2-0 lead and were on their way to the final when ref George Courtney informed the players that he would give them a signal when 30 seconds of the derby remained, to ensure they escaped before all hell broke loose. “He [Courtney] was cool as a cucumber,” said Owers. “He said not to worry because we’d finish the game, even if it took until 2am.”
Every loser wins
Sunderland vs Swindon, 1990
Second Division play-off final
It took just 10 days for Swindon’s world to implode. Ossie Ardiles had led the Robins to a famous 1-0 triumph over Sunderland at Wembley, but soon the pride of Wiltshire switched top-flight glory for third-tier misery after the FA handed them a double relegation for sanctioning illegal payments.
Understandably they appealed, and although the League relented as far as letting them stay in the Second, Sunderland were promoted – after only scoring in one of their three play-off games. They came straight back down, and would be hard-pushed to find sympathy in Swindon.
Wheels come off the Cambridge bandwagon
Cambridge vs Leicester, 1992
Second Division play-off semi-final
“That was some side,” recalls a misty-eyed Steve Claridge of his days at Cambridge United under the unorthodox and unpopular John Beck. The U's had sprinted through the leagues under Beck and were well placed to become founder members of the Premier League as the likes of Claridge, Dion Dublin and John Taylor propelled them to the play-offs.
Leicester put paid to that dream, though, with a 6-1 aggregate hammering in the semi-finals. For Cambridge, life would never be the same again: just 13 years later the club was relegated from the Football League altogether.
Rovers give critics the bird
Blackburn vs Leicester, 1992
Second Division play-off final
Jason Wilcox was out injured for the match that took Jack Walker’s big-spending side back to the big time – but the winger can at least claim a hand in their fortunate 1-0 win over Leicester at Wembley. “I walked out onto the pitch in my suit and a bird messed down it,” he said.
“We had these bright yellow suits and I had this red and green stuff all over mine. I didn’t know whether it was good luck or bad luck. I guess it was good if you look at what followed for the club.” He’s not wrong. Blackburn and Wilcox never looked back: they won 1-0 and just three years later were celebrating a Premier League title.
Den of despair
Millwall vs Derby, 1994
First Division play-off semi-final, second leg
It was a statto’s dream – interruptions totalling 33 minutes, 30 supporters ejected, 20 arrests, two policemen injured and two pitch invasions. Oh, and Derby won this second-tier (its name having changed to the First Division) semi 5-1 over two legs – hence the free-for-all in south-east London.
“We feel like we’ve been through a war, not a football match,” said Derby’s Marco Gabbiadini after the club’s goalkeeper Martin Taylor was floored at the New Den. Millwall chairman Reg Burr turned a blind eye, claiming: “I don’t know anything about players being punched and kicked.”
“Sheer stupidity”
Stockport vs Burnley, 1994
Second Division play-off final
Stockport finished 12 points ahead of Burnley in the third tier but, crucially, the Clarets finished this ill-tempered Wembley with two more players on the pitch.
“It was bizarre – sheer stupidity,” reflected County manager Danny Bergara who, after four Wembley defeats in three years, could have been forgiven for thinking his side were cursed. Michael Wallace and Chris Beaumont were given their marching orders before the hour mark and Burnley took advantage, securing their place in the then First Division with a 2-1 victory.
Paying the penalty
Reading vs Bolton, 1995
First Division play-off final
For a club without a reserve team and a training ground, Reading were doing rather well after 12 minutes of their final against heavily-fancied Bolton. Having sprinted into a 2-0 lead, promotion looked assured when Aussie Stuart Lovell stepped up to take a penalty on the half-hour.
“'Archie' had the courage to step up, but the keeper saved it and the rest is history,” said Royals skipper Ady Williams. “He was absolutely distraught and I have never seen anyone take something like that so personally.” Imagine how he felt, then, as Bruce Rioch’s Bolton came back and won the game in extra time.
Big Kam vs Big Sam
Blackpool vs Bradford, 1996
Second Division play-off semi-final, second leg
For modern-day Sky subscribers Chris Kamara is a hysterical man with big hair, slick ’tache and a tendency for incredulity. Back in 1996 he was, believe it or not, a man with a big future in management.
Rumour has it that Kamara’s team talk before the second leg of Bradford’s play-off semi-final against Sam Allardyce’s Tangerines consisted of nothing more than the pinning up of a Blackpool programme that gave their fans bus times to get to Wembley for the final. It clearly worked: 2-0 down from the first leg, Bradford stormed to a 3-0 win to secure a first trip to the Twin Towers.
Mendonca magic
Sunderland vs Charlton, 1998
First Division play-off final
“I was a Sunderland fan – it’s funny the way it worked out,” said Clive Mendonca when describing a hat-trick that left guffaws in short supply on Wearside. In one of Wembley’s greatest ever games, a Mendonca-powered Charlton came back three times in a pulsating 4-4 draw before a sudden-death penalty shootout.
Sunderland cracked first and, after 14 spot-kicks, Alan Curbishley’s Charlton were in the Premier League. Mendonca would score a hat-trick on the following season’s opening day, but would be forced to retire less than two years after his greatest triumph.
Adios, Orient
Scunthorpe vs Leyton Orient, 1999
Third Division play-off final
Scunthorpe’s unlikely Spaniard, Alex Calvo Garcia, carved his name into Iron folklore with the winner in their bottom-tier final. He would later go on to write surely the most bizarrely titled Spanish book in history: Scunthorpe Hasta La Muerte (Scunthorpe ’Til I Die).
After retiring he recalled: “The day of the match, I remember all those who went to London – about 15,000, a quarter of the population. But the best memory I have is the following day, seeing people with a big smile on their faces.” His goal put it there.
The great escape
Manchester City vs Gillingham, 1999
Second Division play-off final
“The Gillingham fans were already singing ‘We are going up’ and half our fans had left,” recalls England rugby World Cup winner and Manchester City nut Will Greenwood. You could hardly blame either set of supporters for assuming the die had been cast. Joe Royle’s side were 2-0 down in the last minute and staring another season in the third tier square in the face.
Enter Kevin Horlock, who pulled one back, then Paul Dickov, who delivered the ultimate sucker punch four minutes into injury time. City would eventually win 3-1 on penalties.
Bolton’s big break
Bolton vs Preston, 2001
First Division play-off final
David Moyes would be at Everton the following March, but his final stab at getting to the Premier League with Preston was an unmitigated disaster. Bolton had lost out in the play-offs two years in a row but made no mistake this time as Sam Allardyce’s men won 3-0 in front of Sir Tom Finney and Nat Lofthouse.
“I can’t quite put what I feel into words,” said Allardyce. Neither could a fuming Moyes. The bookies responded to Bolton’s promotion by installing them as 4-7 favourites for the drop. They did indeed get relegated – a decade later.
God’s gift to Stoke
Brentford vs Stoke, 2002
Second Division play-off final
The south dressing room at the Millennium Stadium had become the sporting equivalent of the Bermuda Triangle – with 12 straight losses, its inhabitants were guaranteed to save on champagne.
Stoke and their notoriously superstitious manager Gudjon Thordarson were taking no chances. A television interview room suspected of creating negative energy was replaced with a 7ft mural featuring a phoenix, a galloping horse and a glowing sun. “I made time for myself in the dressing room and spoke to the Almighty and we sorted out the dressing room,” said the finger-crossing Icelander.
Imps’ five-year curse
Bournemouth vs Lincoln, 2003
Third Division, play-off final
Just five days before the start of the 2002-03 season, Lincoln had been in administration and were favourites for relegation out of the Football League. Now they were 90 minutes from promotion, thanks in large part to super-sub Simon Yeo, who had come off the bench to score twice in the semi-final first leg.
But not only did they get thrashed 5-2 in the final, it would be the first of five successive play-off appearances for Lincoln. And to the despair of their long-suffering fans, they would succeed in none of them.
Dowie’s day in the sun
Crystal Palace vs West Ham, 2004
First Division play-off final
“When Iain took over, promotion was a million miles away but we kept believing,” said Palace assistant Kit Symons after a Wembley win over West Ham that provided the culmination of one of football’s most epic revivals.
Palace were 19th when Dowie took the reins in December 2003 and now his side – courtesy of Neil Shipperley’s winner – were contemplating life among the elite of the English game. “We’re talking about teams like Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea,” said an excited Dowie. “I don’t sleep as a manager in Division One so what I’ll be like in the Premiership I really don’t know!”
It’s a dog’s life
Huddersfield vs Barnsley, 2006
League One play-off semi-final, second leg
Barnsley sub Chris Shuker stuck out a leg and Huddersfield mascot Terry the Terrier – punching the air in delight at an equaliser – hit the deck in this third-tier play-off semi. At that moment, Town’s hopes of getting one over on their Yorkshire rivals hit the skids too.
As stewards battled to contain the fracas caused by Shuker’s dog-handling skills, Barnsley scored twice to seal a final with Swansea. “I’ve had my family in my office in tears,” said Huddersfield boss Peter Jackson.
Yann hits a bum note
Cardiff vs Leicester, 2010
Championship play-off semi-final, second leg
Every player wants a song written about them, don’t they? Yann Kermorgant might beg to differ. After his limp Panenka penalty cost Leicester a place in the Championship play-off final, Foxes fan David Henson chose to immortalise the Frenchman’s howler to the tune of Bonnie Tyler’s Total Eclipse of the Heart.
“As I watched my TV screen, I was sure that he’d have ripped it/Could not believe what I’d seen when the stupid w***er chipped it”. Enough said.
Holloway speechless
Blackpool vs Cardiff, 2010
Championship play-off final
Cardiff were defeated in the 2010 play-off final but they did achieve the unlikely feat of rendering Ian Holloway lost for words. Blackpool won an entertaining encounter 3-2 in one of the play-offs’ biggest fairy tales – a result which left the effervescent West Countryman strangely quiet.
“I can’t put this achievement into words,” said a tearful Ollie on what was probably the greatest achievement of his managerial career. “I usually like a chat but all I can say is that I’m bursting with pride.”
Terriers break Cherries
Huddersfield vs Bournemouth, 2011
League One play-off semi-final, second leg
Fewer than 10,000 bothered turning up for the first leg 1-1 draw at Dean Court, but those who showed up for game No.2 were glad they did... if they were a home fan, anyway. The teams traded blows at the Galpharm Stadium, and an entertaining clash ended with the scores locked at 3-3 after extra time.
The penalty shootout wasn't so close, though: Huddersfield netted all four of their spot-kicks, as misses from Liam Feeney and Anton Robinson meant Bournemouth travelled home blue.
Powell packs punch
Crewe Alexandra vs Cheltenham Town, 2012
League Two play-off final
Crewe had finished seventh in League Two but saw off Southend 3-2 in the semi-finals and headed to Wembley in hope more than expectation against Cheltenham, who had wiped the floor with Torquay. That hope quickly blossomed 15 minutes into the final, however, when the Railwaymen's rising midfielder Nick Powell thundered home a beauty.
Crewe added a second eight minutes from time through Byron Moore, and that was enough to see them over the line. Powell joined Manchester United before he could kick a ball in League One.
Deeney drama
Watford vs Leicester, 2013
Championship play-off semi-final, second leg
With the match poised at 2-2 on aggregate and about to enter extra time, Leicester's Anthony Knockaert won a dubious penalty. Hornets keeper Manuel Almunia pulled off a sensational double save, allowing Watford to counter.
No need to guess the rest: within 20 seconds Kasper Schmeichel had flapped at the other end, before Troy Deeney fired the Hornets to Wembley (where they lost to Crystal Palace). It was arguably the most dramatic end to a play-off game in history.
Merry Millers grind out the goods
Leyton Orient 2-2 Rotherham United, 2014
League One play-off final
Rotherham had one foot in the Championship as they sought back-to-back promotions, but to make it all the way they'd have to get past an impressive Leyton Orient side who'd only just missed out on automatic promotion.
At half-time in this one, it looked like their dream was over after first-half goals from Moses Odubajo and Dean Cox had given Orient a 2-0 lead. But Alex Revell scored twice after the break the level things up, before Rotherham went on to triumph on penalties. The O's then suffered two relegations in three years to drop out of the league.
Blades blunted in County Ground thriller
Swindon Town 5-5 Sheffield United, 2015
League One play-off semi-final second leg
It's accepted that second legs are usually more entertaining than the cagey ones that precede them – but Swindon and Sheffield United took that idea even further with a 10-goal thriller at the County Ground.
The hosts led 2-1 from the first leg and were cruising when Ben Gladwin's brace and Michael Smith put them 5-1 up on aggregate inside just 18 minutes of the second leg. The Blades then pulled two back but Smith scored another, before Steven Davies and Jonathan Obika swapped goals to make it 5-3 on the night. Sheffield United pulled it back to 5-5, but Town overcame their jitters to hold on.
Daring Dons back where they belong
AFC Wimbledon 2-0 Plymouth Argyle, 2016
League Two play-off final
There have been few decisions in the history of English football as controversial as the FA's backing of the proposal to move Wimbledon FC 56 miles north to Milton Keynes in May 2002.
By that point, most of the original club's supporters had long since diverted their allegiances to a new non-league side by the name of AFC Wimbledon. And six promotions later, culminating in this victory over Plymouth, they reached the third tier – and, for the first time, parity with the MK Dons.
Late heartbreak for Luton
Luton 3-3 Blackpool
League Two play-off semi-final second leg
Blackpool held a 3-2 lead from the first leg of their 2017 tie with Luton, and their advantage was extended further by Nathan Delfouneso in the 22nd minute of the return game at Kenilworth Road. Luton hit back to go 2-1 up on the night, and both teams scored once more in the second half to keep the aggregate scores level as extra time beckoned.
The final whistle was moments away as the match ticked into its fifth minute of stoppage time and Blackpool won a corner. Luton desperately tried to scramble the ball clear, but it ended up in the back of their net after a botched clearance rebounded home off Luton goalkeeper Stuart Clarke to send Gary Bowyer’s men to Wembley. There they beat Exeter to gain promotion; 11 months later, Luton followed them up.
