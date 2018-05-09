The 28 best moments ever from the Football League play-offs

It's that time of year again. After each of the 72 Football League clubs completed 46 games in the regular season, there are still three promotion spots to be filled.

Fulham, Middlesbrough, Aston Villa, Derby, Shrewsbury, Rotherham, Scunthorpe, Charlton, Exeter, Notts County, Coventry and Lincoln will all be hoping to earn promotion to either the Premier League, Championship or League One in the coming weeks, while neutrals will be holding out for the type of drama and excitement covered in this slideshow...