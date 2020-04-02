The 40 oldest clubs in the Football League

Stoke didn’t have much to cheer last season, with the Potters marking their return to the Championship with an underwhelming 16th-place finish. They did, however, become the oldest current Football League side by virtue of Notts County’s relegation from League Two.

Formed as Stoke Ramblers in 1863, the club were founder members of the Football League, although they were forced to drop into non-league after going bankrupt in 1907.