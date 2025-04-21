Quiz! Can you name every club to have won an English league title?

The Premier League trophy in all of its glory

Could you name every single club to have ever won an English league title?

We are not just talking about the post-Sky Sports era, we are talking way back when football was played on muddy pitches and when goalkeepers were crazy enough to play without goalkeeper gloves.

Heck, we are even talking about the pre-VAR era…

FourFourTwo is asking you, in our latest quiz, to name every team to have lifted the Premier League or the old 'English Division One' in their history. Think you can get them all?

So, let's slap a total of ten minutes on the clock, as all we need from you are the 24 different English sides to have won a top-flight crown in their esteemed history.

Having trouble remembering that specific name? No problem! Just log in to Kwizly, and we'll give you a helpful hint.

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

