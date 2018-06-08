8 group games we can't wait to see at World Cup 2018

Friday June 15, 1pm

After Russia and Saudi Arabia trip over confetti from the opening ceremony, Day Two opens with a clash that features not just stars – Mo Salah, Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani – but stories.

Oscar Tabarez is one of the most important figures in Uruguayan football history, despite never playing for the national team. He coached La Celeste on previous occasions and has now been their manager continuously for over 12 years.

Egypt, meanwhile, have been one of African football’s dominant forces over the past 25 years and yet haven’t played at a World Cup since 1990. Inspired by Salah’s rise, the entire country has been whipped into a frenzy of excitement.