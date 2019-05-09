The best second-leg comebacks in European football history

What on earth is this madness? First, Liverpool overturned a 3-0 first-leg defeat against the mighty Barcelona at Anfield; then Tottenham made sure of an all-English final by scoring three times in the second half to dump out Ajax on away goals. Nonsensical.

So while establishing a sizeable lead in the first leg of a European tie is every manager’s dream scenario, such healthy advantages have been thrown away in nightmare second legs. In this slideshow, we rank the craziest comebacks in European competition...