EVERY Champions League-winning team – from worst to best

Ranked purely on ability, the Marseille of 1993 would feature much higher on this list. With Didier Deschamps anchoring the midfield and the free-scoring Frank Sauzee alongside him, Abedi Pele and Rudi Voller in support of Alen Boksic in attack and a back three of Jocelyn Angloma, Basile Boli and Marcel Desailly, Marseille were truly a force to be reckoned with.

Unfortunately for the players and supporters, the victory is tainted by corruption. Owner Bernard Tapie tried to fix the Ligue 1 game against Valenciennes six days before the Champions League final, in order to give his team an easier ride. After subsequent investigation L’OM were stripped of their domestic title and relegated to Ligue 2; their European title remains officially intact, but indelibly stained.