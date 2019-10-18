Manchester United’s worst signings in the Premier League era

Manchester United are renowned for growing their own, with the Class of '92 forming the foundation of their most successful period in club history. They've also been pretty savvy in the transfer market in the Premier League era, with Eric Cantona (£1.2m), Steve Bruce (£800k), Roy Keane (£3.75m) and Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.2m) particular highlights over the years.

They can't all be bargains, though, and as with every club there's a certain amount of wastage. It didn't take long for this lot's scarf-wielding smiles to disappear – 25 of the worst to pull on the United shirt...