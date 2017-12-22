The most disastrous post-Christmas title collapses
Liverpool have opened up a healthy lead at the top of the Premier League table as the festive period approaches.
The Reds have never been in a better position to win their first league title since 1990, but Klopp & co. should take heed of the following eight sides, all of whom blew healthy leads post-Christmas...
Newcastle, 1995/96
Kevin Keegan’s gung-ho Newcastle had blitzed their way into a 10-point lead over Manchester United, and a 2-0 loss at Old Trafford on December 27 didn’t seem to matter when the Magpies won their next five league games. But Alex Ferguson’s side maintained pursuit: from mid-January to mid-April they collected 31 points from 11 games.
Meanwhile on Tyneside, the wheels were coming off. Trying to accommodate new signing Faustino Asprilla, Keegan tinkered tactically and won just seven points from eight games. Fergie upped the pressure by wondering if Leeds would go easy against Newcastle, prompting English football’s most famous interview as a visibly enraged Keegan swore he would “love it” if they won the title. They didn’t.
Manchester United, 1971/72
Received wisdom is that Manchester United inevitably struggled as soon as Matt Busby left in summer 1971, but in fact the Red Devils led the chasing pack on Christmas Day by five points. Having just taken Leicester to the Second Division title, Frank O’Farrell clearly had momentum on his side.
But O’Farrell, a rather distant personality who insisted his players book appointments if they wanted to see him, quickly lost the dressing room when things went wrong. From New Year’s Day onwards they lost seven successive matches, scoring only three goals; by February they were fourth, eventually finishing eighth. The title went to Derby County, managed by a quotable 37-year-old called Brian Clough.
Norwich, 1988/89
On Christmas Day 1988, the table looked upside down with Norwich, Millwall, Derby and Coventry making up four of the top five. Unfortunately for the ragtag bunch, Arsenal were the fifth member and eventually went on to lift the title thanks to that> Michael Thomas goal.
It was Norwich who were most guilty of blowing a favourable position. The Canaries won only seven of their 20 post-New Year's Eve encounters, eventually finishing fourth - a whole 14 points behind champions Arsenal.
Norwich, 1992/93
Norwich were at it again four years later. At one stage Mike Walker’s side were eight points clear and it very much looked like second time lucky following their dramatic decline in the second half of 1988/89.
Alas, this time it was Manchester United who were the party poopers, leapfrogging Norwich to claim their first league title for a generation. The Canaries clung on to third place this time, but finished 12 points adrift of Alex Ferguson's table-toppers.
Liverpool, 1996/97
Déjà vu? You bet. Roy Evans had his swashbuckling Reds in great shape heading into the festive period, and the club genuinely looked capable of winning their first league title in six years. Served by a midfield combining the youthful energy of Steve McManaman, Jamie Redknapp and Jason McAteer with the experience of John Barnes and Michael Thomas, forwards Stan Collymore and Robbie Fowler bagged 30 league goals between them.
Three points clear at Christmas, they started to drop points at home, where they were held by Leicester, West Ham and Blackburn before being beaten by a late Coventry goal in early April. They could still have reclaimed top spot by beating Manchester United at Anfield but lost 3-1; five points from their last five games meant they slipped to finish in fourth. This is the third season since then that Liverpool have been top on Christmas Day (also 2008 and 2013) - on the other two occasions, they didn't win the league.
Swansea, 1981/82
On Christmas Day 1977, Swansea were 10th in the Fourth Division; precisely four years later they topped the entire Football League. Famed for their exciting play, John Toshack’s side were just as astonishingly 11 places above his old club Liverpool, the reigning European champions.
After the Christmas miracle, normal service resumed. The Merseyside men came out of the 1982 traps flying to complete an outstanding comeback and win their 13th title. Swansea slipped to a still-commendable sixth. Bah, humbug.
Aston Villa, 1998/99
As fanciful as it may seem these days, a team led by the tactical vision of John Gregory once topped the festive table. Prize asset Dwight Yorke had departed for Old Trafford in the season’s early knockings, but in his absence Villa had found a classic big-man/little-man double-act in Dion Dublin and Julian Joachim.
All was ticking along nicely until mid-January, from which point Villa collected two points from a possible 30. There was no obvious reason: no major injury, disruptive signing, irreplaceable exit or squad calamity. Maybe opponents simply worked out how to counter Gregory’s 3-5-2 system. But after a mini-revival in April, Villa ended on three more straight losses to finish sixth.
Manchester United, 2003/04
Despite Arsenal’s promising unbeaten run, at the halfway stage it was Manchester United who were in pole position after winning 13 of their opening 17 matches. After Christmas, though, the Gunners went into overdrive, winning game after game and eventually the league by 12 points.
While the north Londoners became officially Invincible, the Red Devils had proven all too beatable, losing to Wolves, Middlesbrough, Manchester City, Portsmouth, Liverpool and Blackburn. Key to their troubles was an unwanted gift just before Christmas: Rio Ferdinand’s eight-month suspension for a missed drugs test, after which their average goals conceded per game almost doubled from 0.625 to 1.13.
Liverpool, 2018/19
Liverpool appeared to be in pole position to win the Premier League title after Manchester City, their closest challengers, lost back-to-back games to Crystal Palace and Leicester over the Christmas period.
The Reds knew that victory over City on 3 January would move them 10 points clear of Pep Guardiola’s side, but the hosts held their nerve at the Etihad Stadium to register a vital 2-1 triumph. Liverpool didn’t collapse in a traditional sense thereafter, but draws with Leicester, West Ham, Manchester United and Everton allowed City to chip away at their advantage and ultimately finish a point clear of Jurgen Klopp’s charges.
