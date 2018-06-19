Ranked! The 10 best players of World Cup 1990

Klinsmann came away from the tournament with a reputation for diving, but he also demonstrated his fantastic skills as a striker. A stunning header against Yugoslavia in the group stage was a sign of things to come, with Klinsmann grabbing his second of the tournament against the UAE.

It was his performance against the Netherlands that defined his competition, though; left to play as a lone frontman after Rudi Voller had been sent off, he led the line tirelessly and scored the opener. Klinsmann was a key part of West Germany's success in Italy that summer.