Ranked! 12 prolific defenders who loved scoring goals

When Gerard Pique found the net in Barcelona’s 4-1 home victory over Roma, he became the highest-scoring defender in Champions League history. It was the 49th goal of the Spain international’s career – an impressive tally, but not yet enough to place him among the most prolific of all time in his position.

In this slideshow, we pick out 12 defenders who really had a knack for beating opposition goalkeepers – be it from penalties, free-kicks or open play…