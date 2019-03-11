Ranked! The 15 best Premier League players outside the top six
Best of the rest
There are, in fact, 14 other Premier League teams that aren’t Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham. Who knew?
In fact, there’s enough talent in the ranks of those clubs outside the top six that the likes of Andre Gomes, Jordan Pickford, Joao Moutinho and James Maddison haven’t even made it onto our list of the top 15. But who has?
15. Salomon Rondon (Newcastle)
Age: 29
2018/19 Premier League: 24 appearances, 8 goals, 5 assists
The Venezuelan front man is one of the league’s most underrated players, especially considering his strike rate at one of the top flight’s least inventive sides.
Rondon has kept Newcastle’s heads above water in the relegation battle. He wins aerial duels, puts in a shift, possesses a great touch and links up well with his team-mates.
14. Issa Diop (West Ham)
Age: 22
2018/19 Premier League: 28 appearances, 1 goal, 1 assist
It’s not been a vintage campaign for centre-backs: 2018/19 is set to break the Premier League goals-per-games record, with the current average sitting just above the high of 2.81 set in 2011/12.
West Ham's Diop has been an exception to the rule, putting in some monstrous displays against some of the league’s big guns. Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is a fan, having described the Frenchman’s performance against his side as “the best I’ve seen anyone do against Harry Kane”. High praise indeed.
13. Joshua King (Bournemouth)
Age: 29
2018/19 Premier League: 27 appearances, 9 goals, 3 assists
It’s taken a while for supporters, pundits and Harry Redknapp to get to grips with the fact that the Norwegian isn’t eligible for an England call-up, but striker King remains undervalued.
Callum Wilson earned a Three Lions cap – and lots of praise – for his performances earlier in the season, and he owes a debt of gratitude to King. The 29-year-old chases down lost causes, holds the ball up and can create openings when in possession.
12. Lucas Digne (Everton)
Age: 25
2018/19 Premier League: 27 appearances, 3 goals, 4 assists
One way of gauging Digne’s talent is that he’s managed to rack up 23 France caps, despite the fact his country possess a dazzling array of left-backs including Lucas Hernandez, Benjamin Mendy and Ferland Mendy.
As well as being defensively solid, the former PSG and Barcelona man possesses a fantastic first touch, can cross the ball brilliantly and has even scored three long-range screamers for his club this season.
11. Felipe Anderson (West Ham)
Age: 25
2018/19 Premier League: 30 appearances, 8 goals, 3 assists
The former Lazio winger is one of the top flight’s best dribblers, but he also has pace to burn and packs a punch with his right foot. One underrated aspect of his game is that teams often employ man-marking to quell his influence, which creates space for team-mates to exploit.
The Brazilian came under fire for not providing enough goals in Rome, but he seems to have fixed that side of his game in the Premier League.
10. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace)
Age: 21
2018/19 Premier League: 27 appearances, 0 goals, 2 assists
The two Manchester teams are keeping tabs on the youngster and Gareth Southgate is considering a call-up, but Wan-Bissaka still looks completely unfazed every time he takes to the field. "He actually made a mistake and I was relieved because I was starting to think he might be a robot," his manager Roy Hodgson said recently.
The young right-back will have to get past Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier and Trent Alexander-Arnold if he’s to earn an England cap, but he's impressive going forward and a superb tackler at the back. Surely it’s only a matter of time.
9. Richarlison (Everton)
Age: 21
2018/19 Premier League: 28 appearances, 11 goals, 1 assist
The Brazilian’s form may have dipped recently, but he remains a very talented player. Richarlison is fast, powerful, direct and shows great desire to get on the end of crosses. He's become a regular name in Tite’s Seleção setup - no mean feat.
8. Raul Jimenez (Wolves)
Age: 27
2018/19 Premier League: 30 appearances, 12 goals, 6 assists
Jimenez is finally showing why Diego Simeone was so keen to sign him back in 2014. The Mexico international has already hit double figures for the season and possesses a lot of the qualities needed to excel in the Premier League: a great first touch, good link play and physicality.
If Wolves don’t make his loan from Benfica permanent this summer, a bigger club surely will.
7. Abdoulaye Doucoure (Watford)
Age: 26
2018/19 Premier League: 27 appearances, 3 goals, 6 assists
It seems only a matter of time before Doucoure waves goodbye to Vicarage Road; clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and PSG are showing interest, and the player himself is keen to step up.
The midfielder is a nimble mover despite his size, and knows how to pick a pass and put in a tackle. Throw in a keen eye for goal and you’ve got the complete package.
6. Marko Arnautovic (West Ham)
Age: 29
2018/19 Premier League: 21 appearances, 7 goals, 3 assists
The Austrian was a good winger but he’s now an excellent centre-forward. Well, when he’s not trying to secure a move to China.
Strong, skilful, creative and composed in front of goal, it’s tempting to imagine what Arnautovic could do playing in front of Eden Hazard at Chelsea. He remains troubled by ill-discipline and inconsistency at times, as well as being prone to injury, but he's one of the best in the league at leading the line.
5. Manuel Lanzini (West Ham)
Age: 26
2018/19 Premier League: 4 appearances, 0 goals, 0 assists
Things were going superbly for Lanzini at international level when he impressed against Italy and linked up beautifully with Lionel Messi as Argentina thrashed Haiti, but his progress was cruelly halted when he ruptured his knee ligaments before last summer's World Cup.
His country missed his creative spark and West Ham have only just regained it now. The Hammers will do well to stave off interest if Lanzini picks up where he left off – he's a joy to watch when at his inventive best.
4. Jamie Vardy (Leicester)
Age: 32
2018/19 Premier League: 26 appearances, 12 goals, 4 assists
One one hand, it’s a shame we haven’t got to see Vardy leading an attack in the Champions League more regularly. But on the other, Leicester has always felt like the perfect fit for him.
The striker's England chances were always restricted by Harry Kane and Gareth Southgate's formation, but he's still going strong despite advancing years and the Foxes’ transition period. Vardy never gives defenders a moment’s peace and continues to score goals with regularity. He’s showing no signs of slowing down despite having turned 32 now.
3. Ruben Neves (Wolves)
Age: 21
2018/19 Premier League: 27 appearances, 3 goals, 2 assists
Although the £100m price tag being bandied about seems excessive, it’s easy to see why Manchester City have been credited with an interest in the midfielder. The Portuguese has incredible vision and passing, while he also puts in a shift and knows how to find the net from range.
Captaining Porto in the Champions League as an 18-year-old was always a promising start, and he's built on that with his subsequent exploits at Molineux. Wolves may have to brace themselves for a bid from a club higher up the food chain this summer.
2. Harry Maguire (Leicester)
Age: 25
2018/19 Premier League: 25 appearances, 3 goals, 0 assists
Manchester United were said to be keen on the defender after his impressive shifts for England at the World Cup last summer, and while that move never materialised and he extended his Foxes contract instead, elite clubs will still be keeping a close eye on the Yorkshireman.
Maguire is a commanding presence in the air and is also excellent with the ball at his feet, while his knack of getting in the way of everything is pretty useful too. He’ll inevitably get a big move sooner or later.
1. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)
Age: 26
2018/19 Premier League: 26 appearances, 8 goals, 2 assists
Zaha would be an asset to any member of the top six with his combination of dazzling footwork, pace and versatility. It’s amazing to think he was only handed two league appearances for Manchester United. Chelsea have regularly been linked, while Borussia Dortmund are reportedly keen to reinvest the €64m they received from the Blues for Christian Pulisic on the Londoner in the summer.
Either way, Palace face their sternest test yet of keeping hold of their star man, although few supporters at Selhurst Park would begrudge the forward a crack at the Champions League.
