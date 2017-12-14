Ranked! The top 10 booziest World Cup nations

Philipp Lahm, pictured above being doused in beer after Bayern Munich's Bundesliga triumph in 2016/17, won't be taking part in the 2018 World Cup, but alcohol will feature heavily - if not within the team hotels, then certainly back home among fans of many of the competing countries.

Using data compiled by Statista and sourced from Ipsos, this slideshow reveals the top 10 World Cup-bound nations with the highest consumption of alcohol per capita a year.