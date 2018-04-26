Ranked! Tottenham's 15 worst signings of the Premier League era

Tottenham are well known for their wily transfer dealings these days. Signing Luka Modric for £16.5m and selling him to Real Madrid for double. Turning a total of £7m paid for Gareth Bale into £85m, with Real Madrid again shelling out.

Sadly for Daniel Levy, not every deal can turn out as well as Christian Eriksen costing a puny £13.5m, with Spurs just as guilty of splashing the cash on a load of old rubbish as anyone else...