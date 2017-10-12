Ranked! Which Premier League big-six club was hit hardest by the international break?

Tottenham were the least affected of the Big Six, with 11 of their players racking up a combined distance of over 38,000 miles. The final group stage of World Cup qualification in Asia concluded last month, meaning Son Heung-min didn't have to return to South Korea, so instead played friendlies in Russia and Switzerland. Central defender Davinson Sanchez was therefore the man who travelled furthest, the Colombia international returning to South America for crucial clashes with Paraguay and Peru.

Elsewhere, Jan Vertonghen became Belgium's all-time record appearance-maker, Hugo Lloris kept goal for France in Sofia and Paris, and Harry Winks made his senior England debut in Lithuania.