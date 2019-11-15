Granit Xhaka News and Features

Date of birth: September 27 1992

Instagram: @granitxhaka

Club(s): Basel, Borussia Monchengladbach, Arsenal

Country: Switzerland

Signing fee: £35 million

Made his senior international debut against England at Wembley in June 2011. The following summer, he left hometown club Basel for Borussia Monchengladbach. In May 2016, the tough-tackling midfielder signed for Arsenal in a big-money move. Taking on the captain's armband, though, did not pan out. Having reacted angrily to being booed as he was substituted, he was stripped of the role but eventually returned to the team after a spell away.