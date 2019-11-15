Granit Xhaka News and Features
Date of birth: September 27 1992
Instagram: @granitxhaka
Club(s): Basel, Borussia Monchengladbach, Arsenal
Country: Switzerland
Signing fee: £35 million
Made his senior international debut against England at Wembley in June 2011. The following summer, he left hometown club Basel for Borussia Monchengladbach. In May 2016, the tough-tackling midfielder signed for Arsenal in a big-money move. Taking on the captain's armband, though, did not pan out. Having reacted angrily to being booed as he was substituted, he was stripped of the role but eventually returned to the team after a spell away.
Unai Emery calls Granit Xhaka a "natural leader" and defends Arsenal captaincy decision
By Greg Lea
Hertha Berlin plot January move for Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka
By Alasdair Mackenzie
Arsenal Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is wanted by Hertha Berlin in the January transfer window, according to reports.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang among Arsenal stars looking for way out of club - report
By Alasdair Mackenzie
Arsenal Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is one of several players looking to leave Arsenal, according to reports.
Unai Emery reveals that Granit Xhaka could return to the Arsenal team against Southampton
By Greg Lea
