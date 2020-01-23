Lazio News and Features
Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud reveals that Tottenham tried to sign him in January
By Greg Lea
Olivier Giroud
Manchester United reignite interest in Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic but face competition from Chelsea - report
By Billy Dunmore
Manchester United As Paul Pogba edges closer to the exit door, Manchester United are reportedly turning to long-term target Sergej Milinkovic Savic.
Tottenham and Arsenal are interested in signing Dejan Lovren from Liverpool - report
By Billy Dunmore
Tottenham Hotspur It's reported that Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are weighing up moves for Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren.
Football Manager 2020 wonderkids: the best young players to sign
Posted
Football Manager 2020 Looking for the best Football Manager 2020 wonderkids? We’ve got you covered...
Coronavirus: With Italy in lockdown, how will Serie A be decided – and what could it mean for the Premier League?
By Alex Jennings
Serie A The coronavirus has thrown Serie A into chaos, and whatever they decide could become the model for other European leagues
Bayern beat Hoffenheim in bizarre circumstances after banner causes delay
By FourFourTwo Staff
Bayern Munich
Inside Lazio’s ultras: on the ground with Italy's most notorious fans
By Andy Mitten
Lazio On August 7, the leader of the club’s hardcore support was shot dead. FFT heads to Rome to meet the infamous Irriducibili, left in mourning
Which top scorers have the best minutes to goals ratio in Europe?
By Mark White
Borussia Dortmund Erling Haaland has a goal every 19 minutes - but which players with ten or more goals boast the best ratios in Europe?
Derby della Capitale preview: Can Lazio beat Roma and become Italy's surprising new heavyweight?
By Sam Blitz
Lazio Sunday's derby gives Lazio the chance to push 10 points clear of their rivals – and challenge for their first title in 20 years
