Lazio News and Features

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud reveals that Tottenham tried to sign him in January

By Greg Lea

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Lazio

Manchester United reignite interest in Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic but face competition from Chelsea - report

By Billy Dunmore

Manchester United As Paul Pogba edges closer to the exit door, Manchester United are reportedly turning to long-term target Sergej Milinkovic Savic.

Dejan Lovren Liverpool

Tottenham and Arsenal are interested in signing Dejan Lovren from Liverpool - report

By Billy Dunmore

Tottenham Hotspur It's reported that Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are weighing up moves for Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren.

Football Manager 2020 wonderkids: the best young players to sign

Posted

Football Manager 2020 Looking for the best Football Manager 2020 wonderkids? We’ve got you covered...

Coronavirus: With Italy in lockdown, how will Serie A be decided – and what could it mean for the Premier League?

By Alex Jennings

Serie A The coronavirus has thrown Serie A into chaos, and whatever they decide could become the model for other European leagues

Bayern beat Hoffenheim in bizarre circumstances after banner causes delay

By FourFourTwo Staff

Inside Lazio’s ultras: on the ground with Italy's most notorious fans

By Andy Mitten

Lazio On August 7, the leader of the club’s hardcore support was shot dead. FFT heads to Rome to meet the infamous Irriducibili, left in mourning

Which top scorers have the best minutes to goals ratio in Europe?

By Mark White

Borussia Dortmund Erling Haaland has a goal every 19 minutes - but which players with ten or more goals boast the best ratios in Europe?  

Ciro Immobile

Derby della Capitale preview: Can Lazio beat Roma and become Italy's surprising new heavyweight?

By Sam Blitz

Lazio Sunday's derby gives Lazio the chance to push 10 points clear of their rivals – and challenge for their first title in 20 years

Andrea Pirlo

Quiz! Can you name every club to win Serie A?

Posted

Football quiz Mamma mia - how many Italian title-winning sides can you name in five minutes?

