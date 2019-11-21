Mateo Kovacic News and Features
Date of birth: May 6, 1994
Instagram: @mateokovacic8
Club(s): Dinamo Zagreb, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Chelsea
Country: Croatia
Signing fee: £40million
Born in Austria, he moved to Croatia so he could join Dinamo Zagreb when he was 13. Signed for Inter Milan in January 2013 and after three consistent campaigns Real Madrid recruited him for £26.4million. Won La Liga with Real in 2017 and since switching to Chelsea, initially on loan, he has lifted the Europa League. Was an unused substitute when France beat Croatia in the 2018 World Cup final.
Latest about Mateo Kovacic
Frank Lampard names Mateo Kovacic as only Chelsea player who performed well against Bayern Munich
By Tom Seymour
Bayern Munich Frank Lampard singled out Mateo Kovacic for praise on what was a sorry night for Chelsea in the Champions League.
Mateo Kovacic explains why Frank Lampard is “similar” to Zinedine Zidane – and why he’s working out better than Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea
Posted
Chelsea The Croatian midfielder tells FourFourTwo that playing for Lampard is far more enjoyable than under his predecessor
In the mag: Mourinho vs the World! Plus Mané, Mendy, Kovacic, Iniesta, Rio, Baptista, EFL old boys and more
Posted
FourFourTwo Get your hands on the March 2020 issue of FourFourTwo magazine – available in print or on iPad and iPhone – from Friday February 7
Mateo Kovacic picks out key area where Chelsea need to improve
By Greg Lea
Mateo Kovacic
Ansu Fati becomes youngest Champions League goalscorer – but what happened to the others?
By Alex Reid
UEFA Champions League Barcelona's prodigy has done it, aged 17 years, one month and 10 days. These teenagers all netted goals in Europe’s top club competition post-1992, but how they did fare after?
Ferguson urges Everton players to use Chelsea victory as template
By FourFourTwo Staff
Chelsea
Richarlison’s Ferguson-esque header helps Everton caretaker to winning start
By FourFourTwo Staff
Chelsea
Frank Lampard keen to get Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic among the goals
By FourFourTwo Staff
Premier League
Abraham hoping scans clear hip injury after Chelsea draw 2-2 with Valencia
By FourFourTwo Staff
Daniel Wass
Freed from Maurizio Sarri, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic are becoming Chelsea's low-key success stories
Posted
Premier League Chelsea's academy products might have hogged the plaudits, but the midfield duo have been crucial for Frank Lampard in N'Golo Kante's absence, writes Richard Jolly
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.