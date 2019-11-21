Mateo Kovacic News and Features

Date of birth: May 6, 1994

Instagram: @mateokovacic8

Club(s): Dinamo Zagreb, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Chelsea

Country: Croatia

Signing fee: £40million

Born in Austria, he moved to Croatia so he could join Dinamo Zagreb when he was 13. Signed for Inter Milan in January 2013 and after three consistent campaigns Real Madrid recruited him for £26.4million. Won La Liga with Real in 2017 and since switching to Chelsea, initially on loan, he has lifted the Europa League. Was an unused substitute when France beat Croatia in the 2018 World Cup final.