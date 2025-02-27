Manchester City star ready for exit - after just two years at the club: report

The season so far has not been one any Manchester City fan would expect.

Below par performances in Europe, the Carabao Cup and the Premier League has left the FA Cup the only conceivable source of silverware for Pep Guardiola's men.

It also looks likely a major squad overhaul will take place in the summer, with several first team players lining up moves away from the club.

Ateltico Madrid plan €30 million swoop for Manchester City midfielder with 32 appearances this season

Pep Guardiola is enduring one of his toughest seasons as a manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kevin De Bruyne, who is ranked at No.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League midfielders of all time, looks to have fallen from his perch at the top of the pecking order whilst Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan both look past their best.

However, new recruit Nico Gonzalez has impressed in his first few outings for the club, with Guardiola stating he sees him as a 'mini-Rodri'.

Nico Gonzalez played for Barcelona and Porto before joining Manchester City (Image credit: Getty Images)

This, alongside the eventual return of 2024 Ballon d'Or winner Rodri, has seemingly paved the way for Mateo Kovacic to leave the club.

Mundo Deportivo in Spain believe Atletico Madrid could be lining up a move for the midfielder.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Croatian international turns 31 years old in May, and the reported fee of €30 million may be a stumbling block for Diego Simeone's side.

The report also suggests long-term admirer Jose Mourinho may be keen on bringing his services to Fenerbahce, but FourFourTwo understands that Kovacic is not keen on leaving Europe's top five leagues just yet, and a move to the Spanish side and a return to Madrid appeals far more to him.

Mateo Kovacic is willing to move to Spain to re-launch his career (Image credit: Getty Images)

FourFourTwo believes it may be the best time to cut their losses with Kovacic. Despite playing over 2,100 minutes in place of Rodri this season, the move hasn't worked out quite the way either side would've hoped.

His current market value sits at €28 million according to Transfermarkt, with two years remaining on his deal at the Etihad.