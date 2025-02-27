Manchester City star ready for exit - after just two years at the club: report

By
published

One Manchester City player is ready to be part of a major shakeup of the squad this summer

Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, looks dejected during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City FC at Emirates Stadium on February 02, 2025 in London, England.
Pep Guardiola, manager of Manchester City (Image credit: Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The season so far has not been one any Manchester City fan would expect.

Below par performances in Europe, the Carabao Cup and the Premier League has left the FA Cup the only conceivable source of silverware for Pep Guardiola's men.

It also looks likely a major squad overhaul will take place in the summer, with several first team players lining up moves away from the club.

Ateltico Madrid plan €30 million swoop for Manchester City midfielder with 32 appearances this season

Coach of Manchester City Pep Guardiola speaks to the media during the post-match press conference following the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD7 match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Manchester City at Parc des Princes stadium on January 22, 2025 in Paris, France.

Pep Guardiola is enduring one of his toughest seasons as a manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kevin De Bruyne, who is ranked at No.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League midfielders of all time, looks to have fallen from his perch at the top of the pecking order whilst Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan both look past their best.

However, new recruit Nico Gonzalez has impressed in his first few outings for the club, with Guardiola stating he sees him as a 'mini-Rodri'.

Nico Gonzalez in action for Porto against Olympiacos in January 2025.

Nico Gonzalez played for Barcelona and Porto before joining Manchester City (Image credit: Getty Images)

This, alongside the eventual return of 2024 Ballon d'Or winner Rodri, has seemingly paved the way for Mateo Kovacic to leave the club.

Mundo Deportivo in Spain believe Atletico Madrid could be lining up a move for the midfielder.

The Croatian international turns 31 years old in May, and the reported fee of €30 million may be a stumbling block for Diego Simeone's side.

The report also suggests long-term admirer Jose Mourinho may be keen on bringing his services to Fenerbahce, but FourFourTwo understands that Kovacic is not keen on leaving Europe's top five leagues just yet, and a move to the Spanish side and a return to Madrid appeals far more to him.

Mateo Kovacic lines up for Manchester City ahead of a Champions League game against Young Boys

Mateo Kovacic is willing to move to Spain to re-launch his career (Image credit: Getty Images)

FourFourTwo believes it may be the best time to cut their losses with Kovacic. Despite playing over 2,100 minutes in place of Rodri this season, the move hasn't worked out quite the way either side would've hoped.

His current market value sits at €28 million according to Transfermarkt, with two years remaining on his deal at the Etihad.

Ewan Gennery
Ewan Gennery
Freelance writer

Ewan is a freelance writer and social media manager who has worked for The Athletic, GOAL, 90min and OneFootball. From Gelsenkirchen to Riyadh, he has covered some of the biggest games in football in his three years in the industry.

More about stories
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team&#039;s second goal from the penalty-spot during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield on February 16, 2025 in Liverpool, England.

‘There are a few reasons why Mohamed Salah might not win the Ballon d'Or - the voting process definitely takes that into account, so that may work against his chances’: Liverpool great John Aldridge on what’s holding Salah back from glory
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: Ruben Amorim Manager / Head Coach of Manchester United stands with Leny Yoro, Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee as they wait to come on as substitutes during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester United FC at Emirates Stadium on December 04, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

'I have had enough of that rubbish. I see these boys and I think you're f*cking imposters. Forget the board for a second, who do you start pointing fingers at?' Roy Keane goes on explosive rant over Bruno Fernandes, as Ian Wright challenges him
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team&#039;s second goal from the penalty-spot during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield on February 16, 2025 in Liverpool, England.

‘There are a few reasons why Mohamed Salah might not win the Ballon d'Or - the voting process definitely takes that into account, so that may work against his chances’: Liverpool great John Aldridge on what’s holding Salah back from glory
See more latest